Forney City Council Place 4 Race Heads to June 13 Runoff

Published: May 18, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney City Council Place 4 Race Heads to June 13 Runoff

The race for Forney City Council Place 4 remains undecided following the May 2 General Election. Because no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will face off in a runoff election this June to determine who will represent the city.In the initial May 2 contest, Sarah Sa...

Forney City Council Place 4 Race Heads to June 13 Runoff

The race for Forney City Council Place 4 remains undecided following the May 2 General Election. Because no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote, the top two contenders will face off in a runoff election this June to determine who will represent the city.

The Candidates

In the initial May 2 contest, Sarah Salgado led the field with 529 votes (40.97%), while Joseph “Yaz” Yazdanpanahi secured 444 votes (34.91%). Since neither candidate reached the majority threshold required by Texas election law, they will now compete for the seat in a head-to-head matchup.

Election Timeline

Forney residents will have two opportunities to cast their ballots for the Place 4 seat:

  • Early Voting: Begins Monday, June 1, and continues daily through Tuesday, June 9.

  • Election Day: Saturday, June 13.

All voting—both for the early period and on Election Day—will take place at the Forney Sub Courthouse. Residents are encouraged to verify their voter registration status and review polling hours before heading to the polls.

Why This Matters

The City Council is responsible for setting the city’s tax rate, managing the municipal budget, and approving zoning changes that dictate how Forney grows. As the city continues to navigate rapid residential and commercial development, the representative for Place 4 will play a direct role in shaping local infrastructure, public safety funding, and community services.

For additional details regarding polling locations, identification requirements, and sample ballots, please visit the official city election page at forneytx.gov/175/Election-Information.

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