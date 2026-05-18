Teenager in Custody Following Sunday Night Shooting in Forney

Published: May 18, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Teenager in Custody Following Sunday Night Shooting in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A local teenager is facing serious criminal charges following a shooting that left another juvenile injured Sunday night. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pine Stone Lane at approximately 8 p.m. after receiving reports of...

BREAKING Teenager in Custody Following Sunday Night Shooting in Forney

Investigation Underway After Incident on Pine Stone Lane

FORNEY, Texas — A local teenager is facing serious criminal charges following a shooting that left another juvenile injured Sunday night. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pine Stone Lane at approximately 8 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Emergency responders provided medical assistance at the scene before transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. While officials have not provided a detailed update on the extent of the victim's injuries, the sheriff’s office confirmed that he is currently in stable condition.

Suspect Held in Juvenile Detention

Shortly after the investigation began, authorities took another 16-year-old male into custody in connection with the incident. The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility as the legal process moves forward.

Questions Remain Regarding Motive

As the investigation continues, many questions remain regarding the circumstances that led to the violence. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information concerning a potential motive or the sequence of events that preceded the shooting. Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing. Residents with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. InForney will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as more information becomes available from official law enforcement channels.

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