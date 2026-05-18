Forney Fire Department Honors Excellence at Annual Awards Banquet

Published: May 18, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Fire Department Honors Excellence at Annual Awards Banquet

The Forney Fire Department recently gathered to recognize the men and women who serve the community, hosting its annual awards banquet to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of its personnel. The event highlighted the commitment required to maintain public safety across Forney and Kaufman C...

Forney Fire Department Honors Excellence at Annual Awards Banquet

The Forney Fire Department recently gathered to recognize the men and women who serve the community, hosting its annual awards banquet to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of its personnel. The event highlighted the commitment required to maintain public safety across Forney and Kaufman County.

Recognizing Individual Achievement

The department presented several honors to individuals who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the past year. These awards reflect the diverse skill sets necessary for modern emergency response, ranging from technical operations to leadership.

The award recipients for this year are as follows:

  • Rookie of the Year: CJ Crogan

  • Firefighter of the Year: Justin Judd

  • EMS Provider of the Year: Justin Brasfield

  • Driver/Operator of the Year: Jared McClung

  • Officer of the Year: Jason Jacobs

  • Innovator Award: Colt Risher

  • Lifetime Service Award: Dana Curry, ESD#6 Commissioner

Awards for Valor and Service

In addition to individual accolades, the department honored teams and personnel who went above and beyond the call of duty during critical incidents. These honors underscore the collaborative nature of emergency services and the impact of selfless public service.

Life Saving Award: Joshua McCreary, Barclay Ford, Markus McCallum, Jon Mendoza, Cooper Brown, and Bennett Stinson.

Excellence in Service Award: Jeremy Hughey, Joshua McCreary, James Lynn, Markus McCallum, and Craig Malouf.

Selfless Servant Award: Kyle McAfee, Jonah Quintero, Russell Bannister, and Valarie Mills.

Unit Citation: Truck 2 A-Shift, Fire Marshal’s Office, B-Shift, and A-Shift.

The evening served as a reminder of the vital role the Forney Fire Department plays in the daily life of the city. As the community continues to grow, the department remains focused on the safety and well-being of its residents through the continued hard work of these recognized individuals.

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