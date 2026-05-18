Kaufman County Dispatcher Recognized as Top Training Professional at Regional Gala

Published: May 18, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Dispatcher Recognized as Top Training Professional at Regional Gala

The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) recently held its annual gala to recognize the men and women who serve on the front lines of public safety. The organization, which operates under the Texas Health and Safety Code, coordinates emergency systems for more than 40 com...

Kaufman County Dispatcher Recognized as Top Training Professional at Regional Gala

Honoring Excellence in Emergency Communications

The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District (NCT9-1-1) recently held its annual gala to recognize the men and women who serve on the front lines of public safety. The organization, which operates under the Texas Health and Safety Code, coordinates emergency systems for more than 40 communication centers across 14 counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Among the hundreds of professionals honored for their service to the two million residents within the NCT9-1-1 service area, members of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office stood out for their exemplary performance.

Local Dispatchers Earn Regional Nominations

During the ceremony held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, several local dispatchers were recognized for their dedication and skill. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office saw multiple staff members nominated in competitive categories, highlighting the caliber of talent within the local emergency communications center. The nominees from Kaufman County included: * **Supervisor of the Year:** Jessica Collum * **Team of the Year:** Jessica Collum, Bri Luna, ShyAnn Reyna, Hylaree Crow, Amanda Coe, and Brittany Sehion. This nomination specifically recognized the team for their coordinated and professional response during a high-stress emergency call. * **Training Professional of the Year:** Bri Luna

A Win for Kaufman County

The highlight of the evening for the local department came when Bri Luna was officially named the Training Professional of the Year. This award serves as a testament to the rigorous standards and commitment to excellence maintained by the Kaufman County communications team. The recognition of these individuals reflects the high pressure and vital nature of emergency dispatch work. As the region continues to grow, the ability of these professionals to manage critical situations with composure and expertise remains a cornerstone of public safety in Kaufman County. The Sheriff's Office expressed pride in the entire communications team, noting that the professionalism displayed by these dispatchers is essential to the safety and well-being of the community they serve.

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