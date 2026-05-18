Community Rallies After Off-Duty Dallas Police Officers Survive Plane Crash in Forney

Published: May 18, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Community Rallies After Off-Duty Dallas Police Officers Survive Plane Crash in Forney

A quiet neighborhood near Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail became the scene of a harrowing emergency early Saturday morning when a single-engine plane made a forced landing in a nearby field. The aircraft, a Bellanca Downer 14-19-3, was carrying three off-duty Dallas police officers who were return...

Community Rallies After Off-Duty Dallas Police Officers Survive Plane Crash in Forney

A quiet neighborhood near Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail became the scene of a harrowing emergency early Saturday morning when a single-engine plane made a forced landing in a nearby field. The aircraft, a Bellanca Downer 14-19-3, was carrying three off-duty Dallas police officers who were returning from a personal trip.

Forney police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight. While the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing remain under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the outcome for those on board has drawn significant attention from both the law enforcement community and local residents.

Condition of the Officers

All three individuals on board survived the crash, though the severity of their injuries varies. One officer was treated and released from a local hospital, while a second officer remains in stable condition.

The third passenger, Dallas Police Sergeant Joshua Boykin, remains in critical condition. According to the Assist the Officer Foundation, the 19-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department sustained potentially life-altering spinal injuries. Sgt. Boykin is a single father of two who is well-regarded within his department for his active lifestyle and dedication to his family.

Support and Investigation

In the wake of the accident, the community has begun to mobilize in support of the injured officers. The Dallas Police Association and the Assist the Officer Foundation have established a fundraising campaign to assist Sgt. Boykin and his family during his recovery. As of Sunday, the effort had already raised more than $4,700. The link is HERE: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/standwithboykin

Local supporters are also coordinating additional relief efforts, including plans for a community cookout to benefit the officers involved. Details regarding the time and location for these events will be shared as they become available.

The FAA continues its investigation into the cause of the crash. A preliminary report detailing the events leading up to the forced landing is expected to be released in the coming days. Forney police have provided full cooperation with federal investigators as they work to determine why the flight ended in the field just south of U.S. Highway 80.

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