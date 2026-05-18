Forney to Host Public Meeting on New Northside Water Tower Project

As the city continues to see rapid residential and commercial growth, Forney officials are taking steps to bolster the local water infrastructure. The City of Forney Engineering Department has announced a public meeting to discuss the upcoming Northside Elevated Water Supply Tank and Connecting Wate...

Forney to Host Public Meeting on New Northside Water Tower Project

As the city continues to see rapid residential and commercial growth, Forney officials are taking steps to bolster the local water infrastructure. The City of Forney Engineering Department has announced a public meeting to discuss the upcoming Northside Elevated Water Supply Tank and Connecting Water Lines project.

Meeting Details

Residents are invited to learn more about the project and provide feedback during an open house session:

When: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Annex Council Chambers, 101 E. Main Street

Addressing Growth and Water Pressure

The project, centered near Deacon Drive, is a strategic response to the city’s recent expansion. For years, residents in sections of North Forney have reported concerns regarding inconsistent water pressure. By constructing a new elevated storage tank and installing the necessary connecting water lines, the city aims to increase both the reliability and the overall capacity of the municipal water system.

City officials have confirmed that the site for the new tower has already been vetted and approved. This project represents a significant investment in the city’s utility infrastructure, designed to ensure that the water supply keeps pace with the demands of new housing developments and businesses moving into the area.

Why Your Input Matters

The open house format is designed to be informal and informative. Attendees will have the opportunity to view preliminary project plans, ask questions directly to city engineers and project representatives, and better understand how this construction may affect their neighborhood.

For those unable to attend the meeting, or for residents who wish to review the project details in advance, the City of Forney has provided additional information on their website. You can view the project resources by visiting the official City of Forney News portal.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for further updates on this project, including future City Council votes and construction timelines.