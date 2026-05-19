Forney Police Report: Two Suspects Apprehended Following Separate Incidents

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department reported two separate arrests within the last 24 hours, keeping local law enforcement busy as they addressed incidents involving a motor vehicle accident and a report of a juvenile with a weapon.Forney police successfully apprehended a suspect yesterday f...

Forney Police Report: Two Suspects Apprehended Following Separate Incidents

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department reported two separate arrests within the last 24 hours, keeping local law enforcement busy as they addressed incidents involving a motor vehicle accident and a report of a juvenile with a weapon.

Suspect Apprehended Following Injury Accident Near FM 548

Forney police successfully apprehended a suspect yesterday following an alleged hit-and-run accident that resulted in injuries. The incident prompted a significant law enforcement presence near the intersection of FM 548, Sycamore Street, and Claybon Drive.

Authorities confirmed that the Forney Independent School District (FISD) Police Department was notified as a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the incident. Officials stated that the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the event and emphasized that the public was never in any immediate danger. The department expressed gratitude to partner agencies for their assistance in the swift apprehension.

Juvenile Taken into Custody After Brandishing Replica Firearm

In a separate incident occurring approximately 20 hours ago, Forney police officers responded to a reports of a fight in the Purtis Creek area. A concerned citizen reported that a juvenile suspect had allegedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm during the altercation.

Because officers were already patrolling the immediate vicinity, they were able to arrive at the scene rapidly. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly fled on foot. Following a brief pursuit, officers successfully took the juvenile into custody.

During the investigation, officers recovered a BB gun from the suspect, which was described as a realistic replica of an actual firearm. The area was quickly secured, and police confirmed that the situation was contained with no ongoing threat to the community.

As these investigations remain ongoing, the Forney Police Department continues to encourage residents to report suspicious activity immediately. Further details regarding the identities of the suspects have not been released at this time, consistent with policies regarding juvenile offenders and ongoing criminal investigations.

This is a developing story. Forney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available through official police reports or court filings.