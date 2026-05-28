Forney ISD Honors Exceptional Educators: 2026 Counselors of the Year Announced

In a district serving more than 17,000 students, the role of a school counselor has never been more vital. Recognizing the tireless commitment to student well-being, Forney Independent School District (FISD) recently announced its 2026 Counselors of the Year, celebrating three professionals who go a...

Forney ISD Honors Exceptional Educators: 2026 Counselors of the Year Announced

In a district serving more than 17,000 students, the role of a school counselor has never been more vital. Recognizing the tireless commitment to student well-being, Forney Independent School District (FISD) recently announced its 2026 Counselors of the Year, celebrating three professionals who go above and beyond to support the district's growing community.

Celebrating Excellence in Student Support

This year’s recipients were selected for their unwavering dedication to fostering academic success, emotional health, and personal growth among their respective student bodies. The district proudly honored the following educators:

Leslie Thomas – Johnson Elementary School

Brigette Taylor – Rhodes Intermediate School

Cara Jesse – Forney High School

The Impact of Guidance in a Growing District

As Forney continues to experience rapid enrollment growth, the responsibilities placed on school counselors have expanded significantly. From navigating the social-emotional challenges of early childhood at the elementary level to guiding students through college and career readiness at the high school level, these counselors serve as the backbone of the campus support systems.

A Commitment to the Forney Community

The recognition of Thomas, Taylor, and Jesse underscores Forney ISD’s ongoing initiative to prioritize mental health and student advocacy. By providing a safe space for students to navigate both academic and personal hurdles, these counselors ensure that every child—from those just beginning their journey at Johnson Elementary to those preparing for graduation at Forney High—has the resources they need to thrive.

Forney ISD remains committed to recruiting and retaining top-tier staff members who are dedicated to the success of every student. The district congratulates these three outstanding individuals for their well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their continued service to the Forney community.