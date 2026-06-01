A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse

Published: June 1, 2026 By Jeremy Bishop
A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse

The Forney High School Lady Jackrabbits have once again proven that they belong among the elite programs in the state of Texas. After a spectacular run through the playoffs, the Lady Jackrabbits concluded their 2024 campaign with a second-place finish at the UIL 6A Division II State Softball Champio...

A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse

The Forney High School Lady Jackrabbits have once again proven that they belong among the elite programs in the state of Texas. After a spectacular run through the playoffs, the Lady Jackrabbits concluded their 2024 campaign with a second-place finish at the UIL 6A Division II State Softball Championship, falling to Katy High School in a 7-2 decision.

While the result in the state title game was not the outcome the team hoped for, the loss did little to diminish what was a historic run. The defeat snapped an incredible 24-game winning streak and capped off a dominant 37-4 overall season record.

Consistency and Youth: A Recipe for Future Success

Reaching the state championship game for the second consecutive year is a rare feat that speaks volumes about the program’s consistency, talent, and culture under the leadership of Coach Eitel. Perhaps most impressive is that this level of success was achieved with one of the youngest rosters in the state tournament.

With a roster featuring just one senior starter—and a lineup comprised of three freshmen, seven sophomores, six juniors, and three seniors—the Lady Jackrabbits are built for long-term success. With the vast majority of the team expected to return to the diamond next spring, the program is positioned to remain a state-title contender for years to come.

Dominance on the Mound and All-Tournament Recognition

The Lady Jackrabbits’ postseason success was anchored by the stellar play of sophomore pitcher Avery Pitts. In her first full varsity season and maiden playoff appearance, Pitts was a force to be reckoned with. She entered the state tournament with a microscopic 0.58 ERA and a strikeout rate of 13.7 per seven innings, proving she is already among the premier pitchers in the state.

Following the championship game, three Lady Jackrabbits were deservedly recognized for their outstanding efforts throughout the state tournament, earning spots on the prestigious All-Tournament Team:

  • Avery Pitts

  • Bailee McGhee

  • Kambree Wilson

Looking Ahead

While the season ended just one win shy of the ultimate goal, the resilience and dedication displayed by this team have added a proud chapter to the history of Forney High School softball.

Congratulations to Coach Eitel, the entire coaching staff, and the student-athletes for a truly remarkable season. Jackrabbit Nation has every reason to be proud, and the anticipation for next spring is already building. The future of Forney softball is undeniably bright, and this group is just getting started.

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