Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Fugitives

Published: June 1, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Fugitives

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, is calling on the public to assist in locating three individuals currently wanted on active felony warrants. Authorities are encouraging residents to provide any information regarding the whe...

Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Fugitives

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, is calling on the public to assist in locating three individuals currently wanted on active felony warrants. Authorities are encouraging residents to provide any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects to help bring them into custody.

Wanted Individuals

As of the latest update from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, the following individuals are being sought by law enforcement:

  • Alejandro Avila (W/M, DOB: 04/24/1980): Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family or household member.

  • Dekualynn Walker (B/M, DOB: 07/08/1997): Wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

  • Kershan Simmons (B/F, DOB: 05/11/1993): Wanted for assault on a peace officer or judge.

How to Report Information

Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, also known as "The Silent Witness," provides a platform for citizens to report information anonymously. If you have information regarding the location of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact authorities through one of the following methods:

Officials emphasize that all tips provided through Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to the program's maximum limit. Please note that tips provided directly to law enforcement agencies do not qualify for Crime Stoppers rewards.

Important Safety Notice

Law enforcement officials urge the public to exercise caution. Do not attempt to apprehend or confront any of these suspects yourself. Doing so poses a significant risk to personal safety and may jeopardize potential investigations. The listed warrant information was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change as cases proceed through the justice system. All warrants and charges must be verified by law enforcement prior to any arrest.

As a reminder, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse
A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse

A Season to Remember: Lady Jackrabbits Cement Status as Texas Softball Powerhouse

The Forney High School Lady Jackrabbits have once again proven that they belong among the elite programs in the state of Texas. After a spectacular run through the playoffs, the Lady Jackrabbits concluded their 2024 campaign with a second-place finish at the UIL 6A Division II State Softball Champio...

June 1, 2026 Read More
Operation Soteria Shield Results in 276 Arrests and 89 Children Rescued Across Texas
Operation Soteria Shield Results in 276 Arrests and 89 Children Rescued Across Texas

Operation Soteria Shield Results in 276 Arrests and 89 Children Rescued Across Texas

The FBI Dallas Division, in conjunction with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has announced the successful conclusion of "Operation Soteria Shield." This massive, coordinated law enforcement initiative, conducted throughout March and April 2026, focused on dismantl...

June 1, 2026 Read More
Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer
Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer

Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The man responsible for the tragic death of a Terrell police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Darrian Cortez Johnson, 26, appeared in a Kaufman County courtroom on Wednesday, where he officially entered a guilty plea for the capi...

May 31, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field
Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field

Forney ISD Celebrates Student-Athletes’ Excellence in the Classroom and on the Field

FORNEY, TX – The Forney Independent School District Board of Trustees took a moment during Monday night’s meeting to pause and celebrate excellence beyond the scoreboard. District leadership officially recognized a group of elite student-athletes who have achieved Academic All-State honors, highligh...

May 30, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers
Forney Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers

Forney Police Department Celebrates Promotions and Welcomes New Officers

Terrell, Texas — The Terrell Police Department held a formal ceremony on May 28 to recognize the professional growth of its staff and to officially swear in the newest members of the local law enforcement team.The event served as both a promotional recognition for veteran officers and a welcoming ce...

May 30, 2026 Read More
Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney
Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney

Dallas Police Sergeant Passes Following Plane Crash Near Forney

The Dallas Police Department and the broader North Texas law enforcement community are mourning the loss of Sergeant Joshua Boykin, who passed away following a small plane crash near Forney on May 16th. The Dallas Police Association confirmed the sergeant's passing, noting that he succumbed to injur...

May 30, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×