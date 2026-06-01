Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Fugitives

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, is calling on the public to assist in locating three individuals currently wanted on active felony warrants. Authorities are encouraging residents to provide any information regarding the whe...

Kaufman County Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Fugitives

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, is calling on the public to assist in locating three individuals currently wanted on active felony warrants. Authorities are encouraging residents to provide any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects to help bring them into custody.

Wanted Individuals

As of the latest update from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, the following individuals are being sought by law enforcement:

Alejandro Avila (W/M, DOB: 04/24/1980): Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family or household member.

Dekualynn Walker (B/M, DOB: 07/08/1997): Wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

Kershan Simmons (B/F, DOB: 05/11/1993): Wanted for assault on a peace officer or judge.

How to Report Information

Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, also known as "The Silent Witness," provides a platform for citizens to report information anonymously. If you have information regarding the location of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact authorities through one of the following methods:

Phone: Call 1-877-TIPS-KCC (877-847-7522).

Online: Submit a tip via the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers website.

Mobile: Use the P3 Tips app.

Officials emphasize that all tips provided through Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. Those who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward up to the program's maximum limit. Please note that tips provided directly to law enforcement agencies do not qualify for Crime Stoppers rewards.

Important Safety Notice

Law enforcement officials urge the public to exercise caution. Do not attempt to apprehend or confront any of these suspects yourself. Doing so poses a significant risk to personal safety and may jeopardize potential investigations. The listed warrant information was accurate at the time of publication but is subject to change as cases proceed through the justice system. All warrants and charges must be verified by law enforcement prior to any arrest.

As a reminder, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.