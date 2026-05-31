Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer

Published: May 31, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The man responsible for the tragic death of a Terrell police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Darrian Cortez Johnson, 26, appeared in a Kaufman County courtroom on Wednesday, where he officially entered a guilty plea for the capi...

Life Sentence Handed Down for Murder of Terrell Police Officer

Justice Served in Kaufman County Court

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The man responsible for the tragic death of a Terrell police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Darrian Cortez Johnson, 26, appeared in a Kaufman County courtroom on Wednesday, where he officially entered a guilty plea for the capital murder of a peace officer.

The sentence follows the December 8, 2024, shooting of Officer Jacob Candanoza. The incident began when Officer Candanoza conducted a traffic stop on Johnson in a motel parking lot due to an expired license plate. During the course of the stop, Johnson opened fire, fatally wounding the officer. Despite his injuries, Officer Candanoza heroically provided dispatch with the suspect’s license plate information, which proved critical in the subsequent manhunt.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the shooting, an extensive multi-agency search was launched across Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. Authorities eventually located Johnson, leading to a pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle. Johnson attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area but was apprehended by law enforcement officers hours later.

Darrian Cortez Johnson, 26, of Terrell, was arrested on charges of capital murder of a peace officer. Total bail was set at $2,000,000 for the capital murder charge. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department and assisting state law enforcement agencies. Johnson was booked into the Kaufman County Jail following his apprehension.

The case, which shocked the local community, reached a resolution nearly two years after the crime when Johnson entered his guilty plea, sparing the family of the fallen officer from a lengthy trial. During the sentencing hearing, family members delivered emotional victim impact statements, confronting Johnson for the irreversible loss he caused.

“I don’t even think you realize what a horrible thing you did,” said David Candanoza, the officer’s father, during his statement to the court. “I hope you have a long time in there to think about it.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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