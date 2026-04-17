Do you have outstanding warrants? Kaufman County Sheriff steps up out-of-area warrant enforcement

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has launched a robust enforcement initiative over the past 48 hours, resulting in the apprehension of 11 individuals wanted on federal arrest warrants. This surge in activity serves as a stark reminder to residents and visitors alike that local law enforcement is ...

Do you have outstanding warrants? Kaufman County Sheriff steps up out-of-area warrant enforcement

Major Apprehension Operation Targets Federal Fugitives

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has launched a robust enforcement initiative over the past 48 hours, resulting in the apprehension of 11 individuals wanted on federal arrest warrants. This surge in activity serves as a stark reminder to residents and visitors alike that local law enforcement is actively collaborating with federal agencies to clear outstanding warrants, regardless of where the original charges were filed.

The operation, which took place on April 15 and April 16, 2026, focused on locating individuals with active "Federal Contract" warrants. All individuals taken into custody were processed at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility in Kaufman, Texas.

Arrest Details

The following individuals were taken into custody during the two-day sweep:

Ventrous Deshun James , 36, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

David Beaty , 30, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Dionyuta Henry , 35, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Dominico Johnson , 27, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Joseph Morgan , 58, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Dillon Lee Marshall , 21, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Jesse Lee Jones , 36, was arrested on April 15 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Terreall McDaniel , 41, was arrested on April 15 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Fernando Herrera-Puentes , 27, was arrested on April 15 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Fredis Antonio Arcadio , 47, was arrested on April 15 on a charge of Federal Contract.

Fatima Morales , 26, was arrested on April 15 on a charge of Federal Contract.



In all cases listed above, the arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. According to the current booking records, total bail was set at $0 or was not applicable due to the nature of the federal holds.

This intensified enforcement effort underscores the commitment of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office to maintaining public safety and ensuring that the judicial process is upheld. Authorities encourage anyone who believes they may have an outstanding warrant to contact legal counsel or the appropriate clerk of court to resolve the matter voluntarily.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.