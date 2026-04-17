From a Home Garage to 9,000 Square Feet: The Capital Collision Story

Discover the story of Capital Collision, a premier 9,000-square-foot auto body shop in Forney, TX. Founded in 2019 by Casey Barclay, this local business offers Platinum I-CAR certified collision repair, insurance claim assistance, and professional paint protection film. With free vehicle pickup and delivery, they provide expert service built on the "Golden Rule".

FORNEY, TX – In 2019, Casey Barclay founded Capital Collision with a simple vision: to build a career that offered both professional excellence and the flexibility to spend more time with his son. What began as a modest operation out of his own home has since blossomed into a 9,000-square-foot facility, serving as a cornerstone of the Forney community.

Local Experience You Can Trust

Expertise is the foundation of the shop. Casey Barclay has been performing body work in the area since 2004. As a Platinum I-CAR certified technician, he has maintained a high standard of professional excellence for over twenty years.

The business is supported by a dedicated team of seven professionals:

Vanessa manages the front office and serves as the primary point of contact for customers.

Six specialized technicians handle high-level mechanical and body repairs.

The team brings nearly 40 years of combined industry experience to the shop.

They provide expert service for all vehicle makes and models.

More Than Just a Body Shop

Capital Collision acts as an insurance claim specialist. Understanding that accidents are inherently stressful, the team aims to make the repair process as seamless as possible for every client. To assist local drivers, the shop offers several convenient services that set them apart:

Free vehicle pick-up and delivery.

On-site rental cars to keep you moving during repairs.

Paint Protection Film (PPF) applications to maintain your vehicle's aesthetic.

Full-service collision repair and professional body shop work.

Built on the Golden Rule

Having lived in Forney for 12 years and raised in nearby Seagoville, Casey Barclay treats his customers like neighbors. His business is guided by the Golden Rule: to treat others exactly how you want to be treated.

This commitment to the community is personal. Whether it is going the extra mile to assist a local resident in need or providing high-quality repairs, this customer-first approach has earned the shop over 170 five-star reviews on Google.

Looking Toward the Future

The mission at Capital Collision is to do the job right while keeping the customer’s best interests at heart. Casey Barclay focuses on "making it work" and "figuring it out" to ensure every client leaves satisfied.

Looking ahead, the shop aims to grow its operations and eventually provide stable jobs for 20 local families. Whether you are a long-time homeowner or a family new to the area, the team at Capital Collision is ready to serve you.

Contact Information

If you need an estimate or have questions about a repair, you can reach the team through the following:

Website: capitalcollisiontx.com

Phone: 214-707-8571

Text for Quotes: 214-843-5426

Email: Casey.CapitalCollision@gmail.com