Congressman Gooden Demands Transparency from Dallas Housing Authority Over Forney Neighborhood Concerns

FORNEY, Texas — U.S. Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX 5th District) has officially requested detailed information from the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA) regarding the placement of federal Housing Choice Vouchers in Kaufman County, specifically citing concerns from residents in the Gateway Parks su...

Congressman Gooden Demands Transparency from Dallas Housing Authority Over Forney Neighborhood Concerns

FORNEY, Texas — U.S. Representative Lance Gooden (R-TX 5th District) has officially requested detailed information from the Dallas Housing Authority (DHA) regarding the placement of federal Housing Choice Vouchers in Kaufman County, specifically citing concerns from residents in the Gateway Parks subdivision.

In a letter sent June 2 to DHA President and CEO Troy Broussard, Gooden raised questions about the intersection of federal housing policies and the rapid growth of suburban communities in North Texas. The inquiry follows reports from Gateway Parks homeowners that a significant portion of new housing on specific streets is being earmarked for voucher-eligible rental properties.

Addressing Neighborhood Stability

At the heart of the congressman’s inquiry is the potential impact of housing concentration on neighborhood stability. Gooden noted that residents have expressed concerns about how the influx of institutional investor-owned homes—paired with high concentrations of voucher-assisted rentals—might affect Homeowners Association (HOA) solvency and the long-term character of the community.

“Growth should strengthen our communities, not place unnecessary strain on neighborhoods, infrastructure, or quality of life,” Gooden stated in a release accompanying the letter. “I have heard growing concerns from Kaufman County homeowners about Housing Choice Voucher placement trends... and the potential impact of federal housing policies on neighborhood stability.”

The Request for Data

Gooden, whose district includes Forney, has set a deadline of June 26, 2026, for the DHA to provide a comprehensive response. The congressman is seeking five specific categories of information, including:

Historical Data: Aggregate and tract-level data regarding voucher placements in Kaufman County over the last decade.

Concentration Metrics: Information on how the DHA evaluates whether its placement policies lead to excessive geographic concentration in suburban areas.

Legal Oversight: Clarification on how the DHA measures its deconcentration objectives, specifically in relation to the long-standing Walker v. HUD mandate.

Corporate Ownership: Whether the agency tracks if voucher placements are occurring at higher rates within subdivisions heavily owned by institutional or corporate landlords.

Local Coordination: A summary of any communication between the DHA and local Kaufman County governments regarding infrastructure and community impacts.

Why It Matters for Forney Residents

For residents of Forney and surrounding areas in Kaufman County, this development highlights a growing tension between the need for regional housing mobility and the desire for suburban stability. As Forney continues to experience rapid residential development, questions regarding how federal programs interact with local zoning and HOA management are becoming increasingly common at City Council meetings.

Gooden emphasized that his office is not seeking to halt lawful housing mobility programs, but rather to ensure that federal agencies operate with transparency. "Congress has a legitimate oversight responsibility to ensure that federal housing policies are being implemented transparently and in a manner that supports sustainable and stable communities for both homeowners and renters alike," the letter states.

The Dallas Housing Authority has not yet issued a public response to the letter. inForney.com will continue to monitor this story and provide updates once the DHA responds to the congressman’s request.