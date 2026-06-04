Terrell Police Department Launches Annual Drive to Equip Students for the New School Year

Published: June 4, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Terrell Police Department Launches Annual Drive to Equip Students for the New School Year

The Terrell Police Department Communications Division has officially opened its doors for a summer-long effort aimed at ensuring every student in the Terrell Independent School District is prepared for the upcoming academic year. Starting June 2 and running through July 30, the department is accepti...

Terrell Police Department Launches Annual Drive to Equip Students for the New School Year

Community support needed as supplies collection begins

The Terrell Police Department Communications Division has officially opened its doors for a summer-long effort aimed at ensuring every student in the Terrell Independent School District is prepared for the upcoming academic year. Starting June 2 and running through July 30, the department is accepting donations of essential classroom supplies. The initiative serves as a direct partnership with the school district to provide students and teachers with the tools necessary to succeed from the first day of class.

Items requested for donation

Organizers are seeking contributions of new, unused supplies. The list of requested items includes: * Backpacks * Notebooks * Pencils and pens * Crayons and markers * Folders * Glue sticks Department officials emphasized that no donation is too small. By contributing these basic materials, residents can help alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure that classrooms are fully stocked for the fall semester.

How to participate

Those interested in donating can drop off their supplies at the Terrell Police Headquarters. The facility is located at 1100 N. State Highway 34 in Terrell. Donations will be accepted throughout the duration of the drive, which concludes on July 30, 2026. By participating in this effort, the community plays a vital role in supporting the educational environment for students across the district.

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