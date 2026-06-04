Athlete JD Bowdoin Honored for Exceptional Performance at State Games

Published: June 4, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Athlete JD Bowdoin Honored for Exceptional Performance at State Games

During the June 2 City Council meeting, the Forney community took a moment to celebrate one of its own. Chief White presented JD Bowdoin with a Certificate of Special Recognition, honoring his remarkable achievements at the 2026 Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games. The recognition highlights B...

Forney Athlete JD Bowdoin Honored for Exceptional Performance at State Games

A Celebration of Excellence at City Hall

During the June 2 City Council meeting, the Forney community took a moment to celebrate one of its own. Chief White presented JD Bowdoin with a Certificate of Special Recognition, honoring his remarkable achievements at the 2026 Special Olympics Texas State Summer Games. The recognition highlights Bowdoin's dedication to his sport and his role as a representative for the Rockwall County Special Olympics delegation. His performance at the state level was nothing short of exceptional, as he secured three gold medals. Bowdoin earned top honors in the 25-meter walk, the tennis ball throw, and the fundamental games.

A Legacy of Athletic Achievement

In addition to his recent triumphs with the Special Olympics, he has been a consistent representative for Forney Independent School District in track and field competitions. His consistent participation and success at the state level serve as a testament to his commitment to training and personal growth. As Bowdoin continues to excel, his perseverance remains a point of pride for those across Kaufman County. The city’s recognition serves as a formal acknowledgement of the hard work required to reach such milestones. Through his ongoing dedication to his craft, Bowdoin continues to inspire fellow students and residents, proving that focused effort and a positive spirit can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

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