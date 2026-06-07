Terrell Police Take Suspect Into Custody Following Standoff on Greenwood Street

TERRELL, TX — A significant police presence, including the Terrell Police Department SWAT team, descended upon a residential neighborhood in Terrell Friday morning, June 5, 2026, following reports of a disturbance involving a potential hostage situation.At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers were disp...

Terrell Police Take Suspect Into Custody Following Standoff on Greenwood Street

Police resolve morning disturbance; confirm no hostages or firearms involved

TERRELL, TX — A significant police presence, including the Terrell Police Department SWAT team, descended upon a residential neighborhood in Terrell Friday morning, June 5, 2026, following reports of a disturbance involving a potential hostage situation.

The Incident

At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Greenwood Street after a caller reported that an individual inside a residence was holding two people at gunpoint. Given the critical nature of the report, Terrell officers immediately established a secure perimeter around the home. As a precautionary measure, the Terrell Police Department SWAT Team was activated and a K-9 unit was deployed to assist in securing the scene.

To ensure public safety, authorities temporarily closed a portion of North State Highway 34 near Greenwood Street, causing minor traffic delays for local commuters.

Resolution and Investigation

As the situation unfolded, officers on the perimeter detained one individual who exited the residence. Upon the arrival of the SWAT team, personnel utilized the department's armored vehicle to initiate callouts. Shortly thereafter, two additional occupants exited the home and were detained by officers without incident.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities determined that the initial report was inaccurate; officials confirmed that there was no hostage situation and no firearm was recovered from the premises.

SWAT personnel proceeded to conduct a search of the residence, where they located the suspect, 64-year-old Marvin Brown of Terrell, hiding in the attic. Brown was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges and Status

Brown was transported to the Terrell City Jail, where he is currently being held on multiple outstanding warrants. As with all criminal cases, Brown is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Terrell Police Department expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation during the temporary road closures. The department also acknowledged the support of the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite EMS, both of which remained staged nearby throughout the operation to provide emergency medical assistance if needed.

This is a developing story. For more updates on public safety in Kaufman County, stay tuned to inForney.com.