Forney High School Percussion Director Named 2027 Grammy Music Educator Quarterfinalist

FORNEY, TX – The Forney Independent School District is celebrating a major milestone in fine arts excellence this week. Riley Warren, the percussion director at Forney High School, has been officially named a quarterfinalist for the 2027 Grammy Music Educator Award.Mr. Warren was selected from a com...

Forney High School Percussion Director Named 2027 Grammy Music Educator Quarterfinalist

FORNEY, TX – The Forney Independent School District is celebrating a major milestone in fine arts excellence this week. Riley Warren, the percussion director at Forney High School, has been officially named a quarterfinalist for the 2027 Grammy Music Educator Award.

A National Recognition of Excellence

Mr. Warren was selected from a competitive pool of over 2,100 initial nominations from across the United States. He is now one of only 200 educators nationwide to be recognized for his exceptional contributions to music education. The Grammy Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum, honors teachers who demonstrate a significant, lasting impact on the field and a steadfast commitment to maintaining music programs in schools.

“To be recognized as a quarterfinalist for this award by the Recording Academy is truly an honor,” said Mr. Warren. “I share this recognition with the students, parents, and directors of the incredible Forney Band program.”

Building a Legacy in Forney ISD

As Forney ISD continues to navigate rapid enrollment growth, the success of the fine arts department remains a cornerstone of the student experience. For many parents and students, the percussion program at Forney High School serves as a testament to the high standards of instruction within the district.

The selection process for the Grammy Music Educator Award is rigorous, highlighting educators who go above and beyond the classroom to foster musical growth. By reaching the quarterfinalist stage, Mr. Warren has brought national attention to the quality of instruction provided to the more than 17,000 students served by Forney ISD.

What Comes Next

The journey for the 2027 award is far from over. The Recording Academy is scheduled to announce the 25 semifinalists in September. If selected, Mr. Warren would move one step closer to the final award ceremony, which will take place during Grammy Week 2027.

The Forney community is encouraged to join the district in congratulating Mr. Warren on this prestigious achievement. His dedication reflects the spirit of excellence that Forney ISD strives to instill in its students every day.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for updates on the semifinalist announcement this September.