Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions

Published: April 16, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions

Forney Independent School District students recently showcased their agricultural knowledge and dedication at the district and area horse judging competitions. Despite a condensed preparation schedule that allowed for only one live practice session and a single in-person contest, both the Forney Hig...

Forney FFA Students Test Skills at Regional Horse Judging Competitions

Forney Independent School District students recently showcased their agricultural knowledge and dedication at the district and area horse judging competitions. Despite a condensed preparation schedule that allowed for only one live practice session and a single in-person contest, both the Forney High School and North Forney High School FFA teams demonstrated significant commitment to their craft.

Forney High School FFA Results

The Forney High School team, represented by Leslie Claros, Mara Stanilla, Isabella Perez, and Cassidy Stark, showed strong coordination as they navigated the competitive field. The group finished 6th out of 12 teams at the district level and secured 45th place out of 76 teams during the area competition.

Individual standout Leslie Claros earned notable recognition for her performance, placing 44th out of 283 students in the area contest.

North Forney High School FFA Results

The North Forney High School team, consisting of Kaitlyn Frazier, Jetta Godwin, and Kaniah Nash, also represented the district well against a challenging group of competitors. The team finished 10th out of 12 at the district level and 68th out of 76 at the area competition.

Horse judging competitions require students to evaluate equine conformation and performance based on breed standards. Participants must then defend their placings through oral reasons, a process that tests both their technical knowledge of animal science and their ability to communicate clearly under pressure.

The performance of both teams serves as a testament to the hard work put forth by the students, particularly given the limited opportunities for hands-on practice leading up to these events. As these programs continue to grow, the experience gained this season provides a solid foundation for future agricultural competitions.

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