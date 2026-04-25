Oncor Infrastructure Project to Require Temporary Parking Closures in Downtown Forney

Published: April 25, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Oncor Infrastructure Project to Require Temporary Parking Closures in Downtown Forney

Forney residents and visitors should prepare for temporary parking disruptions in the downtown area this weekend as Oncor continues work on its switch facility project located on West Trinity Street. The city announced that two large control house buildings are scheduled to be delivered to the site ...

Oncor Infrastructure Project to Require Temporary Parking Closures in Downtown Forney

Equipment delivery scheduled for Sunday morning

Forney residents and visitors should prepare for temporary parking disruptions in the downtown area this weekend as Oncor continues work on its switch facility project located on West Trinity Street. The city announced that two large control house buildings are scheduled to be delivered to the site on Sunday, April 26. The transport of these structures is expected to take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. To ensure the transport vehicles can safely navigate the turn from Bois D’Arc Street onto West Trinity Street, city officials are requiring that specific parking areas be cleared. This includes all parking spaces located on the east side of Bois D’Arc and several spots on Trinity Street situated north of Bell Park. City staff will begin cordoning off these areas starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. The closures will remain in effect through the afternoon of Monday, April 27, to provide the necessary clearance for the transport equipment to exit the site.

Traffic impact and reopening timeline

While the parking restrictions are necessary for the safe installation of the new infrastructure, city officials confirmed that West Trinity Street will remain open to through traffic. Motorists should anticipate brief delays while the delivery process is underway and are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly. Parking in the affected areas will reopen to the public once all delivery operations are completed on Monday. The city appreciates the patience of the community as this infrastructure project moves forward.

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