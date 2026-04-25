New Recruits Join the Ranks of Forney Fire Department

Published: April 25, 2026 By Mandy Travis
New Recruits Join the Ranks of Forney Fire Department

The Forney Fire Department officially expanded its team this week as a new class of probationary firefighters began their inaugural shifts serving the community. The group was formally sworn in during a ceremony held on April 17. These new members represent the latest addition to the department as i...

New Recruits Join the Ranks of Forney Fire Department

A New Chapter for Local Public Safety

The Forney Fire Department officially expanded its team this week as a new class of probationary firefighters began their inaugural shifts serving the community. The group was formally sworn in during a ceremony held on April 17. These new members represent the latest addition to the department as it continues to manage the demands of a rapidly growing population in Forney and throughout Kaufman County. The recruitment and integration of new personnel are essential components of the city’s strategy to maintain consistent emergency response times and public safety standards.

Building the Forney Fire Family

Forney Fire Department leadership expressed satisfaction with the new recruits, noting that the department looks forward to the contributions these individuals will bring to the city. While the probationary period serves as a time for continued evaluation and training, it is also a vital phase for integrating new responders into the established culture of the department. As these firefighters begin their duties, they join a specialized team tasked with handling fire suppression, emergency medical services, and community risk reduction. The department remains focused on providing the necessary support to ensure these new members are prepared to meet the unique challenges of the Forney area. Residents can expect to see these new faces around the community as they settle into their stations and begin their work protecting local neighborhoods.

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