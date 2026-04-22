Forney ISD Artists Shine at TAEA Junior VASE Competition

Forney ISD’s budding artists took center stage on Saturday, April 11, 2026, as they competed in the prestigious Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) Junior VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) competition. Representing the 10N region, students from across the district showcased their technical skil...

Forney ISD Artists Shine at TAEA Junior VASE Competition

Forney ISD’s budding artists took center stage on Saturday, April 11, 2026, as they competed in the prestigious Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) Junior VASE (Visual Arts Scholastic Event) competition. Representing the 10N region, students from across the district showcased their technical skills, creative vision, and unwavering school pride.

A Celebration of Artistic Excellence

The Junior VASE competition serves as a premier platform for middle school students to have their artwork evaluated by certified jurors. Participants are judged not only on the quality of their final pieces but also on their ability to articulate their creative process and artistic intent during personal interviews.

Forney ISD students rose to the challenge, presenting a diverse array of works that highlighted the district’s robust visual arts curriculum. The event provided a unique opportunity for young creators to grow through constructive feedback and gain confidence in their artistic voices.

Recognizing Our 2026 Award Winners

The dedication of our students and their arts educators was clearly reflected in the impressive results from the 10N regional event. We are proud to honor the following achievements:

Platinum Medalists: These students achieved the highest honors, representing the "best of show" excellence within the region.

Gold Medalists: Students who earned a Rating of 4, demonstrating exemplary skill and execution in their chosen medium.

Honorable Mentions: Recognition for exceptional effort and creative promise.

Investing in Creativity

As Forney ISD continues to serve a rapidly growing student population of over 17,000, fostering programs like the fine arts remains a priority. Events like Junior VASE are essential for building the critical thinking, discipline, and emotional intelligence that our students will carry into their high school careers and beyond.

The district extends a heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, as well as the dedicated art teachers who mentored these students throughout the school year. Their commitment to the arts ensures that Forney ISD remains a place where creative expression is nurtured and celebrated.

Are you a parent or teacher with news from a Forney ISD campus? Contact our news desk to share your story.