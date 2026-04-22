Terrell Police Department Extends Application Deadline for Citizens Police Academy

Published: April 22, 2026 By Rebecca Munoz
Terrell Police Department Extends Application Deadline for Citizens Police Academy

TERRELL, Texas — Residents interested in gaining a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement now have more time to sign up for the Terrell Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. Department officials announced this week that the application deadline has been extended to April 30, 2026.The...

Terrell Police Department Extends Application Deadline for Citizens Police Academy

TERRELL, Texas — Residents interested in gaining a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement now have more time to sign up for the Terrell Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. Department officials announced this week that the application deadline has been extended to April 30, 2026.

Building Community Partnerships

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the residents they serve. By offering an inside perspective on the day-to-day operations of the department, organizers hope to foster a stronger, more transparent relationship with the community.

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to engage directly with officers and civilian staff. The curriculum is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of various departmental functions, including:

  • Patrol operations and procedures

  • Criminal investigations

  • Traffic enforcement

  • Emergency dispatch and communications

Program Details and Registration

The academy serves as an interactive forum where citizens can ask questions, learn about the realities of modern policing in Kaufman County, and meet the personnel dedicated to maintaining public safety in Terrell.

Because class sizes are limited to ensure a quality experience for all participants, department officials are encouraging interested residents to submit their paperwork as soon as possible.

How to Apply:

Those interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to Sergeant C. White for additional information or to request an application packet. Inquiries can be sent via email to cwhite@terrelltx.gov.

The final deadline for all applications is now April 30, 2026.

Stay informed on local public safety news and community updates by following inForney.com.

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