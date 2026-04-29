New Lightning Detection System Enhances Safety at Forney Community Park

The City of Forney has taken a significant step forward in public safety for those utilizing Forney Community Park. Officials announced this week that a new automatic lightning detection system has been integrated into the park’s existing outdoor warning siren infrastructure. While the sirens have l...

New Lightning Detection System Enhances Safety at Forney Community Park

Automated Sirens Provide Real-Time Protection for Park Visitors

The City of Forney has taken a significant step forward in public safety for those utilizing Forney Community Park. Officials announced this week that a new automatic lightning detection system has been integrated into the park’s existing outdoor warning siren infrastructure. While the sirens have long served as a tool for citywide severe weather alerts, this upgrade provides a more localized layer of protection. The system is programmed to sound automatically whenever lightning is detected within a 10-mile radius of the park grounds. This enhancement is intended to offer immediate notification to families, athletes, and spectators during community gatherings and local sporting events. By providing an automated alert, the city aims to reduce the risk of injury by ensuring that park visitors have a clear signal to seek shelter when lightning strikes become a threat in the immediate vicinity.

Staying Informed During Severe Weather

In addition to the new localized siren system, the city continues to encourage residents to utilize the Everbridge emergency notification platform. The Everbridge system allows citizens to receive critical updates directly to their personal devices. By registering for the service, residents can choose to receive alerts regarding severe weather, emergency situations, and other important city announcements via email, text message, or automated phone calls. City officials remind residents that while sirens are an effective tool for those outdoors, they are not intended to be heard inside homes or offices. Utilizing multiple alert methods, such as a weather radio and the Everbridge system, remains the most reliable way to stay informed during rapidly changing weather conditions in Kaufman County. For those interested in registering for emergency alerts, sign-up information is available on the official City of Forney website.