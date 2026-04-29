Lithium Battery Fires Prompt Safety Warning for Forney Residents

Published: April 29, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Lithium Battery Fires Prompt Safety Warning for Forney Residents

Forney residents are being asked to change how they dispose of common household items after a recent fire involving a Community Waste Disposal (CWD) truck. The blaze, which occurred during a routine collection route, was traced back to lithium batteries that had been improperly discarded in a standa...

Lithium Battery Fires Prompt Safety Warning for Forney Residents

City Officials Urge Proper Disposal of Hazardous Household Waste

Forney residents are being asked to change how they dispose of common household items after a recent fire involving a Community Waste Disposal (CWD) truck. The blaze, which occurred during a routine collection route, was traced back to lithium batteries that had been improperly discarded in a standard trash cart. When lithium batteries are tossed into household bins, they are subject to heavy compression and damage by the mechanical equipment used during the collection process. This impact can cause the batteries to spark and ignite, turning a standard waste pickup into a dangerous situation for drivers, the public, and the disposal equipment itself. City officials are reminding the community that household trash carts are not the appropriate place for batteries, electronics, or other hazardous materials.

How to Safely Dispose of Hazardous Items

To prevent future incidents, the city is encouraging residents to utilize the Household Hazardous Waste Door-side Collection Program provided by CWD. This service is designed to safely manage items that cannot be processed in normal landfills. The collection program operates on the first Wednesday of every month. To participate, residents must schedule their pickup by the 15th day of the month preceding the collection date. The program accepts a variety of items that should never be placed in a standard bin, including:

  • All types of batteries

  • Electronic waste

  • Paint and aerosol cans

  • Used motor oil

  • Fluorescent light tubes

  • Televisions

Residents seeking to schedule a pickup or learn more about the program requirements are encouraged to visit the official CWD website. By taking these extra steps, residents help ensure that Forney’s waste management services remain safe and operational for the entire community.

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