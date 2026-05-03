Forney Voters Head to Runoff Following May 2 Election Results

Forney residents went to the polls this week to decide the future of two City Council seats. With the unofficial results now tallied, the community has clarity on one position, while the other is headed for a runoff election next month.In the race for Place 6, Greg Helm secured a decisive victory. H...

Forney Voters Head to Runoff Following May 2 Election Results

Forney residents went to the polls this week to decide the future of two City Council seats. With the unofficial results now tallied, the community has clarity on one position, while the other is headed for a runoff election next month.

Place 6 Decided

In the race for Place 6, Greg Helm secured a decisive victory. Helm received 646 votes, totaling 52.56 percent of the ballots cast. Because he surpassed the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a runoff, Helm has been elected to the seat. His opponents, Florelia “Flower” Escamilla and Curtis Evans, finished with 30.68 percent and 16.76 percent of the vote, respectively.

Runoff Set for Place 4

The contest for Place 4 remains unresolved. Sarah Salgado led the field with 528 votes, or 41.12 percent, followed by Joseph “Yaz” Yazdanpanahi with 443 votes, or 34.50 percent. Diane McPherson rounded out the field with 313 votes, or 24.38 percent.

Since no candidate in the Place 4 race reached the majority required to win outright, the two leading candidates, Salgado and Yazdanpanahi, will face off in a runoff election. Voters will return to the polls on June 13 to determine who will fill the seat.

Accessing Official Results

For those looking to review the full breakdown of the May 2 election, including precinct-level data and final tallies, the Kaufman County election office has published the complete results online. Residents can view the documentation by visiting the official election results portal.

As the June 13 runoff approaches, voters are encouraged to stay informed regarding upcoming polling locations and early voting dates, which will be finalized by the city in the coming weeks.