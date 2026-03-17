Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

Published: March 17, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

Residents across Kaufman County are being urged to stay vigilant due to a concerning jury duty scam in which fraudsters impersonate employees of the Kaufman County Justice Center.

Local officials report that scammers are making phone calls to residents, falsely claiming they have missed their jury duty appointments. They threaten arrest unless the victim pays a bond immediately through Bitcoin or other electronic payment methods.

Authorities have confirmed that these calls are outright frauds.

The Kaufman County District Clerk’s Office has stated that no representative from their office will ever contact you to demand payment related to jury service.

What the Scammers Are Saying

Victims report that the callers typically claim the following:

  • They have missed jury duty.

  • A warrant has been issued for their arrest.

  • They must pay a bond immediately.

  • Payment is required through Bitcoin, gift cards, or electronic transfers.

These tactics are designed to instill panic in potential victims, prompting them to act quickly without verifying the information.

The Truth About Jury Duty Payments

Officials want to clarify several important points:

  • No payments are ever requested by phone.
    Kaufman County Will Never Call You To Pay A Jury Duty Fine.

  • Bitcoin and gift cards are never accepted for court matters.

  • Court employees will not threaten arrest over the phone.

If someone claims otherwise, it is a scam.

What To Do If You Receive This Call

If you receive one of these scam calls, follow these steps:

  1. Hang up immediately.

  2. Do not send money.

  3. Do not provide personal information.

  4. Report the call to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4500.

Authorities note that these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and can appear convincing, sometimes utilizing spoofed phone numbers that mimic government offices.

Bottom line:

If someone calls demanding payment for missed jury duty — especially via Bitcoin or gift cardsit is a scam.

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