Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenager

The Terrell Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.Katherine Flores is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that features blon...

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenager

Authorities ask for community help to locate 16-year-old Katherine Flores

The Terrell Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.

Katherine Flores is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that features blonde highlights. Forney PD is urging anyone who may have seen Katherine or who possesses information regarding her current whereabouts to come forward. Reliable information is vital in ensuring the safety and swift recovery of missing juveniles in our region.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Terrell Police Department directly at 469-474-2700.

Investigators continue to follow leads and are working closely with Katherine’s family as efforts to locate her remain ongoing. Authorities remind the public that even the smallest detail could prove significant in helping bring her home safely. Friends, classmates, and residents throughout the Terrell area are encouraged to remain alert and report any sightings immediately. Police also ask parents to speak with their children about sharing information responsibly and avoiding the spread of rumors on social media during active investigations.