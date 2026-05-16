Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenager

Published: May 16, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenager

The Terrell Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.Katherine Flores is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that features blon...

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Search for Missing Teenager

Authorities ask for community help to locate 16-year-old Katherine Flores

The Terrell Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.

Katherine Flores is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that features blonde highlights. Forney PD is urging anyone who may have seen Katherine or who possesses information regarding her current whereabouts to come forward. Reliable information is vital in ensuring the safety and swift recovery of missing juveniles in our region.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Terrell Police Department directly at 469-474-2700.

Investigators continue to follow leads and are working closely with Katherine’s family as efforts to locate her remain ongoing. Authorities remind the public that even the smallest detail could prove significant in helping bring her home safely. Friends, classmates, and residents throughout the Terrell area are encouraged to remain alert and report any sightings immediately. Police also ask parents to speak with their children about sharing information responsibly and avoiding the spread of rumors on social media during active investigations.

Related Articles

Emergency Landing Leaves Two Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Forney
Emergency Landing Leaves Two Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Forney

Emergency Landing Leaves Two Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Forney

Forney emergency responders were called to the scene of an aviation emergency shortly after midnight as a single-engine aircraft made an unscheduled landing in a field near the intersection of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail.According to the Forney Police Department, there were three individuals a...

May 16, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Partners with East Texas A&M to Slash Costs for Teacher Master’s Degrees
Forney ISD Partners with East Texas A&M to Slash Costs for Teacher Master’s Degrees

Forney ISD Partners with East Texas A&M to Slash Costs for Teacher Master’s Degrees

FORNEY, TX – As Forney ISD continues to navigate a period of rapid enrollment growth and expanding academic needs, the district is doubling down on its most valuable resource: its teachers. In a move aimed at boosting instructional excellence and staff retention, the district has announced a strateg...

May 12, 2026 Read More
From Classroom to Career: Four Forney ISD Seniors Secure Full-Time Roles with Intex Electrical
From Classroom to Career: Four Forney ISD Seniors Secure Full-Time Roles with Intex Electrical

From Classroom to Career: Four Forney ISD Seniors Secure Full-Time Roles with Intex Electrical

For four Forney Independent School District seniors, graduation day marks the beginning of a professional journey that has been years in the making. As the district continues to emphasize Career and Technical Education (CTE), these students have successfully transitioned from the classroom to the wo...

May 12, 2026 Read More
Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know
Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know

Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know

As Forney continues to grow as one of the premier hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city is once again preparing to host its signature Independence Day Celebration. On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Forney Community Park will transform into a community hub for music, food, and family-friendly f...

May 12, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest list of individuals currently wanted for various criminal offenses. Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these subjects to help bring them into custody.Authorities are urging residents who have information...

May 12, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Announces Promotion of Jordan Bailey to Sergeant
Forney Police Department Announces Promotion of Jordan Bailey to Sergeant

Forney Police Department Announces Promotion of Jordan Bailey to Sergeant

The Forney Police Department recognized a significant milestone in its leadership ranks this Monday, May 11. During an afternoon ceremony, the department officially promoted Detective Jordan Bailey to the rank of Sergeant. The promotion marks a transition for Bailey, who has served the community as ...

May 12, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×