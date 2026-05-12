Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know

Published: May 12, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know

As Forney continues to grow as one of the premier hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city is once again preparing to host its signature Independence Day Celebration. On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Forney Community Park will transform into a community hub for music, food, and family-friendly f...

Forney Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration: What You Need to Know

As Forney continues to grow as one of the premier hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city is once again preparing to host its signature Independence Day Celebration. On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Forney Community Park will transform into a community hub for music, food, and family-friendly festivities, culminating in one of the region’s most anticipated fireworks displays.

While these events highlight the vibrant community spirit that draws new residents and businesses to Kaufman County, they also serve as a reminder of the importance of proactive planning—both for event organizers and for the thousands of attendees expected to join the celebration.

Event Details

  • When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Where: Forney Community Park, 241 S. Farm to Market 548, Forney, TX 75126.

  • Cost: Free admission.

Planning Your Arrival: Infrastructure and Parking

As our city expands, infrastructure remains a top priority for local leadership. With the addition of new multi-use fields at Forney Community Park, the layout of this year’s event has changed. Notably, there will be no overflow parking available this year.

City officials are urging residents to plan accordingly. Park entrances are scheduled to close at 9 p.m., or sooner if the parking lots reach capacity. With traffic congestion expected in the vicinity of FM 548, attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive early and, whenever possible, carpool to maximize available space.

What to Expect

The evening is designed to showcase local vendors and entertainment. Families can enjoy a variety of food trucks, bounce houses for children, and a lineup of live musical performances. The celebration will reach its peak at 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks show launched from the north side of the park, near the main entrance and the parks building.

Pro-Tips for Attendees:

  • Pack Essentials: Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, sunscreen, and hats. Coolers are permitted, but please note that glass containers are strictly prohibited.

  • Safety First: Charcoal grills are not permitted within the event space.

  • Pet Policy: For the safety of the public and your furry friends, animals are not allowed at the event, with the exception of service animals.

Staying Informed

As the date approaches, the City of Forney will be releasing further details regarding specific musical acts, food vendor lists, and an official traffic exit plan. These events are a fantastic way to celebrate the growth of our community and the strength of our local economy.

For those interested in the latest updates on city events and infrastructure developments affecting our area, stay tuned to inForney.com. We encourage all residents to review the upcoming traffic exit plan once released to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Are you planning to attend? Arrive early, stay safe, and enjoy the celebration of our nation's independence!

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