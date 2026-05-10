Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Expands Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man

Published: May 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Expands Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling on residents across the region to remain vigilant as they continue the search for 76-year-old Alfredo Antonio Chavez. Chavez was reported missing from his residence in the Wills Point area on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and authorities are working to loca...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Expands Search for Missing 76-Year-Old Man

Community Vigilance Requested as Search Efforts Continue

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is calling on residents across the region to remain vigilant as they continue the search for 76-year-old Alfredo Antonio Chavez. Chavez was reported missing from his residence in the Wills Point area on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and authorities are working to locate him as quickly as possible.

Chavez, a Hispanic male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, is believed to be showing signs of dementia. His family reports that he had recently relocated from Mexico to live with his son on April 5, 2026. According to investigators, Chavez had wandered away from the residence on several previous occasions, though he was successfully located and returned home by deputies or concerned community members during those instances.

Extensive Search Efforts Yield No Leads

Since the initial report on April 23, law enforcement and emergency personnel have conducted a wide-scale search. The operation has involved the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, and search teams from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Multiple nonprofit search and rescue organizations have also joined the effort.

Ground crews, search-and-rescue dogs, and drone technology have been deployed to comb the area surrounding the family home. Investigators have also conducted comprehensive checks of local medical facilities. Despite these intensive measures, Chavez remains missing.

How the Public Can Assist

Investigators have stated that the immediate vicinity of the residence has been thoroughly searched. Consequently, the focus has shifted to the broader community. Authorities are asking residents in Wills Point and surrounding areas to keep a close watch for anyone matching Chavez’s description.

If you believe you have spotted Alfredo Antonio Chavez, officials advise that you attempt to contact him if it is safe to do so. This will help confirm his identity while you immediately notify law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Danny Howard with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 972-932-4337.

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