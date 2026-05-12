From Classroom to Career: Four Forney ISD Seniors Secure Full-Time Roles with Intex Electrical

For four Forney Independent School District seniors, graduation day marks the beginning of a professional journey that has been years in the making. As the district continues to emphasize Career and Technical Education (CTE), these students have successfully transitioned from the classroom to the wo...

From Classroom to Career: Four Forney ISD Seniors Secure Full-Time Roles with Intex Electrical

For four Forney Independent School District seniors, graduation day marks the beginning of a professional journey that has been years in the making. As the district continues to emphasize Career and Technical Education (CTE), these students have successfully transitioned from the classroom to the workforce, officially signing employment contracts with Intex Electrical.

Building a Future in the Trades

The students—Elijah Coffman from North Forney High School, along with Forney High School’s Blake Williams, Pedro Lopez Corona, and Brayden Olson—spent their final year of high school gaining hands-on, real-world experience through internships with Intex. The partnership provided them with a unique opportunity to apply technical skills in a professional environment before even receiving their diplomas.

The transition to full-time employment comes with significant support to ensure their long-term success. As part of their employment packages, the students have been awarded full tuition coverage for their continued schooling through the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) program. Additionally, each student was presented with a professional-grade, fully stocked toolbox—essential equipment for any aspiring electrician.

A Partnership Rooted in Community Growth

Intex Electrical has long been a cornerstone of the Forney ISD CTE program. As one of the district’s oldest industry partners, their commitment to local students has become a model for how school-to-work pipelines can benefit both the local economy and the students themselves.

“Thank you, Intex, for your unwavering partnership and for investing in the future of these talented young professionals,” the district shared in a statement. By bridging the gap between graduation and high-demand career fields, partners like Intex are helping Forney ISD prepare its students for life beyond the classroom.

Preparing for a Growing District

With Forney ISD serving over 17,000 students and continuing to experience rapid enrollment growth, the success of these four seniors highlights the importance of diversifying academic pathways. By providing students with technical training and direct access to industry leaders, the district is ensuring that graduates are not only college-ready but also career-ready in an increasingly competitive job market.

As these four young professionals head into their new roles, their success serves as a testament to the effectiveness of Forney ISD’s CTE initiative and the strength of the community’s commitment to growing its own talent.