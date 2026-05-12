Forney Police Department Announces Promotion of Jordan Bailey to Sergeant

The Forney Police Department recognized a significant milestone in its leadership ranks this Monday, May 11. During an afternoon ceremony, the department officially promoted Detective Jordan Bailey to the rank of Sergeant. The promotion marks a transition for Bailey, who has served the community as ...

Forney Police Department Announces Promotion of Jordan Bailey to Sergeant

A New Leadership Role for the Forney Police Department

The Forney Police Department recognized a significant milestone in its leadership ranks this Monday, May 11. During an afternoon ceremony, the department officially promoted Detective Jordan Bailey to the rank of Sergeant. The promotion marks a transition for Bailey, who has served the community as a detective. According to department officials, the decision to elevate Bailey to a supervisory role was based on his extensive professional background and his history of leadership experience.

Preparing for Future Challenges

As Sergeant, Bailey will be tasked with overseeing a patrol shift, providing guidance to officers, and ensuring the continued safety of the Forney community. The department expressed confidence in his ability to step into this new capacity, along with noting that his depth of knowledge will be a vital asset to the city of Forney. The promotion reflects the ongoing efforts of the Forney Police Department to cultivate experienced leadership from within its existing ranks. City officials and department leadership have invited the public to join them in congratulating Sergeant Bailey on his recent achievement and his continued commitment to serving the citizens of Forney.