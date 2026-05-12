Forney ISD Partners with East Texas A&M to Slash Costs for Teacher Master’s Degrees

FORNEY, TX – As Forney ISD continues to navigate a period of rapid enrollment growth and expanding academic needs, the district is doubling down on its most valuable resource: its teachers. In a move aimed at boosting instructional excellence and staff retention, the district has announced a strateg...

Forney ISD Partners with East Texas A&M to Slash Costs for Teacher Master’s Degrees

FORNEY, TX – As Forney ISD continues to navigate a period of rapid enrollment growth and expanding academic needs, the district is doubling down on its most valuable resource: its teachers. In a move aimed at boosting instructional excellence and staff retention, the district has announced a strategic partnership with East Texas A&M University to provide educators with a pathway to a master’s degree for $10,000 or less.

Investing in Instructional Excellence

The initiative, which offers what is currently the most affordable advanced-degree pathway in the state of Texas, is designed to support teachers in their professional development while directly benefiting the district’s over 20,000 students. By removing significant financial barriers, Forney ISD aims to empower its staff to pursue advanced credentials without the burden of heavy student loan debt.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in educators and providing meaningful, affordable pathways for advancement,” said Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry. “These options will open doors for our teachers to advance their careers, strengthen their expertise, and bring new opportunities directly into our classrooms.”

High-Impact Graduate Pathways

The program offers two specialized tracks tailored to meet both the career goals of the individual teacher and the strategic needs of the district:

Curriculum & Instruction with Dual Credit Credentialing: This track includes specialized pathways in English, Math, Social Studies, and Science. By credentialing more teachers to lead dual-credit courses, the district can expand college-level learning opportunities for high school students across its campuses.

Educational Leadership with Principal Certification: This path is designed to cultivate the next generation of campus administrators, helping to fill leadership roles as the district continues to open new schools to accommodate its growing population.

A Strategic Move for a Growing District

Forney ISD has long emphasized the importance of high-quality instruction as a pillar of student success. As the district scales to meet the needs of a rapidly increasing student body, the ability to promote from within and ensure staff are experts in their respective fields is vital. These degrees are available exclusively to Forney ISD educators and are structured to be flexible, allowing teachers to balance their rigorous classroom responsibilities with their graduate studies.

This initiative is expected to enhance the district’s ability to attract and retain top-tier talent, ensuring that students at every campus—from the district’s elementary schools to its high schools—continue to receive a world-class education.

About Forney ISD

Forney Independent School District serves more than 20,000 students across Forney and surrounding communities. The district is committed to innovative learning, educator development, and preparing students for success in a rapidly changing world.

For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.