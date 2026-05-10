Navigating Common Real Estate Legal Issues In Kaufman County

Kaufman County continues to stand as one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas. However, this period of intense expansion brings a complex web of legal challenges for buyers, sellers, and developers alike. To help residents navigate this evolving landscape, we sat down with Scott Gray, a founding ...

Kaufman County continues to stand as one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas. However, this period of intense expansion brings a complex web of legal challenges for buyers, sellers, and developers alike. To help residents navigate this evolving landscape, we sat down with Scott Gray, a founding partner at Guest and Gray Law Firm.

With decades of experience in the Forney area as both a real estate attorney and an escrow officer, Gray offers a unique, dual-sided perspective on the local market. Having personally overseen hundreds of closings and property disputes, he provides essential guidance on what residents should watch for as we move further into 2026.

The Friction of Expansion: Common Legal Pitfalls

InForney: Scott, anyone driving through Forney or Terrell can see the growth. From a legal standpoint, what are the most common issues you see arising from this rapid expansion?

Scott Gray: The speed of development creates specific friction points. We are seeing a significant rise in boundary and easement disputes. When large tracts of family land are subdivided into residential neighborhoods, old surveys often clash with new ones. Sometimes a fence that has stood for 40 years is suddenly two feet inside a new developer's property line.

We also deal with a lot of clouded titles, often stemming from complex probate matters. In Kaufman County, we frequently see cases where an elderly parent remarries and then passes away. Under Texas law, that new spouse may have a life estate in the family home. This means the children from the first marriage might technically own the house, but they cannot sell it or move in because the surviving spouse has a legal right to live there for the rest of their life. These probate-related title issues can take months to untangle if you do not have the right legal strategy in place.

New Rules for 2026: The Shift in Representation

InForney: 2026 has brought some major changes to the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) rules. What should local buyers and sellers know about these new requirements?

Scott Gray: The biggest shift this year is the mandatory written representation agreement. As of January 1, 2026, real estate agents must have a signed agreement before they can even show a home to a prospective buyer. It is a major change designed to provide transparency, but it has caught some folks off guard.

For many residents, this means the days of simply touring houses with an agent without a contract are over. It makes the legal review of these agreements more important than ever. You want to know exactly what you are committing to before you sign on the dotted line.

The Value of Dual Expertise

InForney: You have worked as both a lawyer and an escrow officer. Why is that dual experience important for someone closing on a home in Kaufman County?

Scott Gray: Most people do not realize that a title company or an escrow officer is a neutral third party—they cannot give you legal advice. If a problem pops up at the closing table, an escrow officer can identify the issue, but they cannot tell you how to fight it or protect your interests.

As an attorney, I can step in and advocate for my client. Whether it is drafting a custom addendum or resolving a dispute over repairs, having that legal background allows me to solve problems that would otherwise kill a deal. At Guest and Gray, we prioritize making sure our clients actually understand the mountain of paperwork they are signing.

Avoiding Expensive Litigation

InForney: What is one mistake you see Forney residents making that leads to expensive legal battles later?

Scott Gray: Skipping the due diligence on land use. People buy five acres in the county thinking they can build a second shop, start a small business, or keep certain animals, only to find out there are deed restrictions or local ordinances that forbid it. I always tell people: do not rely on a verbal promise. Get the deed restrictions, check the zoning, and have a lawyer review the title commitment. It is much cheaper to pay for an hour of legal consultation now than to fight a lawsuit three years later.

Key Real Estate Legal Matters in Kaufman County

Based on our conversation with Scott Gray, here are the top issues currently facing local property owners:

Title Defects: Missing heirs, probate complications, or incorrect legal descriptions in county records.

Life Estate Claims: Surviving spouses exercising their right to occupy a property after a partner's death.

Easement Access: Disputes over shared driveways or utility access in newly developed areas.

Contract Breaches: Failure to disclose property defects or backing out of a deal without legal grounds.

Mechanic’s Liens: Contractors filing liens against property for unpaid work, which can halt a sale.

About Scott Gray

Scott Gray is a partner at Guest and Gray Law Firm in Forney. A lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Texas Wesleyan School of Law, his practice focuses on civil litigation, personal injury, and real estate matters.

If you are facing a property dispute or need assistance with a residential or commercial closing, you can visit their office at 315 S Bois D Arc St in Forney or call them at 972-564-4644.