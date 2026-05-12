Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List

Published: May 12, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest list of individuals currently wanted for various criminal offenses. Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these subjects to help bring them into custody.Authorities are urging residents who have information...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Releases Updated Most Wanted List

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest list of individuals currently wanted for various criminal offenses. Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these subjects to help bring them into custody.

How to Report Information

Authorities are urging residents who have information regarding the current whereabouts of these individuals to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling or texting 877-847-7522 or by visiting the official website at kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted via the P3 mobile application.

All tips provided to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous. Information that directly leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is important to note that information provided directly to law enforcement agencies does not qualify for a Crime Stoppers reward.

Safety and Verification

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that citizens should never attempt to apprehend a suspect themselves. Doing so poses a significant safety risk and will disqualify an individual from receiving any potential reward. Furthermore, while the warrant information provided is current as of the time of publication, legal statuses can change. All warrants must be verified by law enforcement before any official action is taken.

Current Wanted Individuals

The following individuals are currently listed as wanted by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Micah Caldwell (Male, Black, born 03/08/2001): Wanted for terroristic threat against a peace officer.

  • Kirsten Meinhardt (Female, White, born 07/30/1998): Wanted for abandoning or endangering a child.

  • Logan Shapley (Male, White, born 03/05/2007): Wanted for assault of a pregnant person.

  • Joshua Smith (Male, White, born 10/03/2001): Wanted for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

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