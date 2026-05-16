Emergency Landing Leaves Two Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Forney

Forney emergency responders were called to the scene of an aviation emergency shortly after midnight as a single-engine aircraft made an unscheduled landing in a field near the intersection of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail.According to the Forney Police Department, there were three individuals a...

Emergency Landing Leaves Two Hospitalized After Plane Goes Down in Forney

Investigation Underway Following Midnight Incident Near Sage Hill Parkway

Forney emergency responders were called to the scene of an aviation emergency shortly after midnight as a single-engine aircraft made an unscheduled landing in a field near the intersection of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail.

According to the Forney Police Department, there were three individuals aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident. Local fire and police personnel arrived quickly to secure the site and provide medical assistance to those involved. Two of the occupants were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. The third individual was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and was released shortly thereafter.

Authorities Coordinate Investigation

The area surrounding the crash site remained active throughout the early morning hours as authorities worked to secure the wreckage. The Forney Police Department is currently leading the response, working in close coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Federal investigators are expected to lead the inquiry into what caused the aircraft to descend. Details regarding the flight plan or the specific circumstances that led to the emergency landing have not yet been released. Officials are asking the public to avoid the immediate area near Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail to allow investigators to complete their work without obstruction.

This is a developing story. InForney will provide updates as more information becomes available from the FAA and local law enforcement.