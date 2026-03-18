Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, nine exceptional students from Forney Independent School District recently represented their district at the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Leadership Conference held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. These outstanding young w...

Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, nine exceptional students from Forney Independent School District recently represented their district at the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Leadership Conference held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. These outstanding young women showcased their skills in various competitive events, including International Business, Customer Service, and Public Speaking.

Celebrating Success: Finalists in Marketing and Social Media Strategies

Among the competitors, special congratulations are in order for Gabrielle Mays and Honey Miller, who advanced to the finals in the highly competitive Marketing and Social Media Strategies category. Their hard work, dedication, and innovative thinking not only earned them a spot among the finalists but also highlighted the high caliber of talent fostered.

A Testament to Hard Work and Team Spirit

The success of Gabrielle and Honey, along with their fellow competitors, serves as a testament to the hard work and perseverance of all the students involved. Their participation in the FBLA State Leadership Conference not only allowed them to demonstrate their business acumen but also provided invaluable experiences that will aid them in their future endeavors.

The Forney ISD community is incredibly proud of these rising stars, who continue to make a positive impact and represent the district with honor and enthusiasm. As they return from this prestigious event, we look forward to seeing where their talents will take them next!