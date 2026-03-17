Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return

Published: March 17, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return

The Forney Animal Shelter is urging pet owners to remain vigilant after a concerning incident involving a missing dog, Luna, a Belgian Malinois. Thankfully, Luna has been safely reunited with her family, but the circumstances surrounding her recovery have highlighted a potential scam targeting distr...

Forney Animal Shelter Raises Awareness on Pet Recovery Scam Following Luna's Return

The Forney Animal Shelter is urging pet owners to remain vigilant after a concerning incident involving a missing dog, Luna, a Belgian Malinois. Thankfully, Luna has been safely reunited with her family, but the circumstances surrounding her recovery have highlighted a potential scam targeting distressed pet owners.

The Incident

Recently, the shelter shared a post about Luna's disappearance, which quickly garnered attention from the community. After an extensive search, Luna was located and returned to her owners. However, the details of her recovery raised alarm bells. The individuals who found Luna claimed they had purchased her for $1,500 just days prior, a statement that Luna's owners contested.

The Scam Unveiled

The situation escalated when the finders contacted Luna's owners, demanding reimbursement for the alleged purchase. In response, the owners requested documentation, specifically a receipt detailing the transaction. Alarmingly, the phone number used by the finders was identified as a burner phone, raising further suspicion about their intentions.

Protecting Your Pets

In light of this incident, the Forney Animal Shelter is encouraging pet owners to be cautious and informed. Should you find yourself in a similar situation where your pet goes missing, consider the following steps:

  • Request a current photo of your pet from the person claiming to have found them.

  • If they propose a meeting to return your pet, choose a public location during daylight hours where you are likely to be seen by passers-by.

  • If they assert that your pet was sold to them and demand compensation, follow Luna's owners' example and ask for a receipt detailing the payment.

  • If the individual refuses to return the animal, do not hesitate to contact the non-emergency police number for assistance.

Community Awareness and Safety

The shelter emphasizes the importance of taking preventive measures to keep pets safe. Always ensure that animals are leashed when in unfenced areas and routinely check for potential escape routes in and around your property.

By staying informed and vigilant, pet owners can better protect their furry family members from potential scams and unsafe situations. Thank you for your attention to this serious matter, and please help spread the word.

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