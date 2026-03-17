Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026

Kaufman County Jail Releases: Highlights from March 13–16, 2026

This report provides an overview of the notable releases from the Kaufman County Jail between March 13 and March 16, 2026. The cases highlighted include serious felony narcotics charges, violent offenses, and court-ordered sentences. It is important to remember that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Notable Cases

Sasha Marie Proctor (Forney): Booked on multiple felony charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 (4–400g) and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Her bonds were set at $25,000 and $10,000 respectively. Cade Garrison McLain (Kaufman): Arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was released after posting two separate bonds of $75,000 (totaling $150,000). Ruth Oyinimibi Ogboh (Dallas): Booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief ($2,500–$30K). She was released on bonds totaling $90,000. Melony Klotz (Kaufman): Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 (4–200g). She was released on a $25,000 bond. Russell Douglas Chambers (Athens): Charged with Evading Arrest Detention with a Vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated. He posted bonds of $15,000 and $1,500. Jason Brien Demidio (Sulphur Springs): Arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Interference with an Emergency Request, and Violation of a Bond/Protective Order. His bonds totaled $89,000. Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr. (Dallas): Served jail credit for a charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor – Sexual Conduct. For a probation violation he was ordered to serve 90 days. James Earl Wood (Emory): Ordered to serve 10 days in the Kaufman County Jail as a condition of probation following a DWI (3rd or More) charge. Bajon Armani Young (Heartland): Sentenced to 60 days in jail for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. The court structured the sentence to be served on weekends. Edwina Rena Robinson (Forney): Arrested for Theft of Property ($750–$2,500). She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Release Statistics:

March 13–15: 39 inmates released.

March 16: 11 inmates released.

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