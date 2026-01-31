Forney ISD Welcomes Incoming Kindergarten Families with Engage Expos

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is excited to announce its upcoming Engage Expos, designed for families interested in Engage Opportunities. These events will take place on February 3rd, February 9th, and February 17th at The OC, offering a unique opportunity for new families to connect with the Forney community.

What to Expect at the Engage Expos

The Engage Expos are an excellent platform for families to:

Explore various academic programs and opportunities available in Forney ISD

Meet staff members and engage with other families

Ask questions and prepare for an enriching school year ahead

This initiative replaces the traditional kindergarten roundup previously held each spring, reflecting Forney ISD's commitment to enhancing family engagement and support for new students.

Engage Opportunities for K-4 Students

In addition to welcoming kindergarten families, the expos will highlight the diverse Engage Opportunities and Academies available for students in grades K-4. Families can expect to learn about various programs tailored to spark curiosity and creativity in their children. Whether your child is interested in arts, sciences, or hands-on experiences, there will be something for everyone.

Secondary Engage Expo for 5th-8th Graders

For families with students in grades 5-8, a Secondary Engage Expo will be held on February 17 at The OC. This event will showcase the academy options available for middle school students, ensuring they can find a program that aligns with their interests and passions.

At the Secondary Engage Expo, attendees will be able to:

Learn about the Academy options specifically designed for 5th-8th grade students

Meet academy staff and gain insights into the programs offered

Explore the potential paths for their students' futures

More Information

For more details about the Engage Expos and the opportunities available, families can visit the Forney ISD website:

Forney ISD is eager to meet its newest members and help families navigate the exciting journey of education. Mark your calendars for these important events, and join the Forney family in shaping a bright future for your children.