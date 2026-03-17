Forney Lawyer Robert Guest on Combatting False Accusations in Kaufman County

A Q&A with Robert Guest on Fighting False Accusations In Kaufman County

InForney Staff: We’ve all seen the headlines or the movies where an innocent person is caught in the system. But for someone here in Kaufman County, when a knock comes at the door or a phone call from a detective happens, it’s not a movie—it’s a nightmare. Today we’re sitting down with Robert Guest of Guest & Gray to talk about the reality of being falsely accused.

Innocence Isn't Enough

InForney Staff: Robert, let's start with the big question: If I’m innocent, shouldn't the truth just come out eventually?

Robert Guest: That is the most dangerous assumption you can make. The "truth" doesn't have a voice in a courtroom; only evidence does. In Kaufman County, the legal system is a machine. Once an accusation is made—whether it’s a disgruntled ex-spouse, a neighbor dispute, or a case of mistaken identity—that machine starts moving. If you aren't actively throwing a wrench in the gears, it will grind right over you.

Common Missteps After an Accusation

InForney Staff: That sounds intense. What’s the first mistake people make when they know they haven't done anything wrong?

Robert Guest: They talk. They think, "If I just explain the situation to the investigator, they’ll see this is a big misunderstanding." But look at it from the detective's perspective: they are trained to find "inconsistencies," not to prove your innocence. I always tell people: A false accusation is a fire. If you wait for it to burn out on its own, it will take your house, your job, and your family with it. You don’t need a witness; you need a professional arson investigator to find where the lie started.

The Guest & Gray Approach

InForney Staff: So, if someone in Forney or Terrell finds out there’s a lead against them, what’s the "Guest & Gray" approach to stopping it?

Robert Guest: We go on the offense immediately. We don't wait for an indictment. In Kaufman County, we have a unique advantage because we live here. We know the local rhythms. Our first step is often "The Deep Dive"—we look for the motive behind the lie. Is there a custody battle? A financial incentive?

Then we secure the digital alibi. Your phone, your Google Maps timeline, your Ring doorbell—these are the modern "witnesses" that don't forget and don't lie. We want to present this to the DA before they even take the case to a Grand Jury.

The Importance of Local Expertise

InForney Staff: Does being "local" really make that much of a difference in a criminal case?

Robert Guest: Absolutely. Every county is different. The way a jury in Kaufman views a case is different from a jury in Dallas. We don’t commute here; we’re part of this community. We know the prosecutors and we know the judges. When we stand up and say our client is being targeted by a false claim, that carries weight because we have a reputation for only fighting the fights that matter.

Final Thoughts for Residents Facing Accusations

InForney Staff: What’s your final piece of advice for a Forney resident who feels like the walls are closing in due to a false claim?

Robert Guest: Don't panic, but don't wait. A false accusation is a failure of the system, and our job is to fix it before the handcuffs become permanent. Your reputation is the hardest thing to rebuild once it's broken. Get a local team behind you that knows how to swing back.