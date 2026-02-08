Kaufman County's Labor Market Data Report

Over the last 12 months, the labor market in Kaufman County has transitioned from a period of high stability into a cycle of volatility, ultimately settling into a seasonal correction. As one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, Kaufman’s employment figures are a key indicator of how rapidly expanding residential hubs respond to broader economic shifts.

1. Annual Unemployment Trajectory

The following data, derived from the Federal Reserve (FRED series TXKAUF7URN), tracks the month-over-month fluctuations in the county's unemployment rate:

Year Opening (Dec 2024): The county closed 2024 with a stable rate of approximately 3.7% , benefiting from high regional demand in construction and holiday retail.

The Spring Climb (April–July 2025): The rate began a steady ascent, rising from 3.7% in April to 4.2% in July. This trend reflected a cooling in the local housing market and a temporary saturation of service-sector roles.

The Peak (August 2025): Unemployment reached its 12-month high of 4.7% . This marked the fifth consecutive month of increases, briefly placing Kaufman County above both the Texas ( 4.1% ) and national ( 4.3% ) averages.

The Year-End Recovery (Nov–Dec 2025): The market demonstrated late-year resilience. The rate dropped to 4.3% in November and concluded the year at 3.9% in December.

2. Labor Force Participation & Dynamics

As of the final quarter of 2025, Kaufman County’s labor force demographics highlighted a "growth-stressed" economy:

Total Labor Force: Approximately 100,604 individuals.

Employment Count: 96,326 residents were classified as employed in November 2025.

Commuting Impact: With a mean travel time to work of 35.6 minutes, a significant portion of the county's labor force remains dependent on the health of the broader Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) job market.

3. Summary of Key 12-Month Shifts

Timeframe Rate Economic Context

December 2024: 3.7% - Seasonal low; strong regional demand.

August 2025: 4.7% - Annual peak; local job growth momentarily slowed vs. population influx.

December 2025: 3.9% - Year-end correction; absorption of labor into logistics and retail sectors.

