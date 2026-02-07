FBI Operation in Forney Ties to Armored Car Shooting in Balch Springs

Published: February 7, 2026 By Rachel Means
FORNEY, TX – A quiet afternoon in the Travis Ranch community was shattered Thursday when federal agents, supported by local deputies, descended on a residence in connection with the brutal shooting of an armored car guard in Balch Springs. The name of the suspect has not yet been released to the public.

The primary suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Laroyce Antoine Lambert, was apprehended by authorities at an apartment in Fort Worth. However, the high-stakes operation on Comfort Drive indicates that federal investigators are broadening their search to include potential associates or co-conspirators.

Local "Secretive" Operation

Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson confirmed that his office provided perimeter security for federal agents during the execution of the search warrant. Due to the "severity of the incident," the operation was conducted with strict confidentiality until agents arrived on the scene.

“Information was provided to us at the last minute and asked to be secretive,” Constable Johnson stated. “This location might have been connected to the armored car robbery and the horrible shooting of an armored car officer in Balch Springs earlier this week.”

Although local officials have not yet released the name of the individual targeted in the Travis Ranch raid, the timing and federal nature of the warrant suggest a direct link to the ongoing investigation into the Wednesday morning ambush.

The Shooting and Investigation

The investigation began Wednesday morning at a Chase Bank on Lake June Road in Balch Springs. Investigators say Lambert approached a Loomis armored car guard and demanded cash from an ATM. When the guard could not provide access, Lambert allegedly fired three shots at him and fled the scene.

According to the Department of Justice, the FBI and local task forces utilized body-worn camera footage and surveillance video to track a Dodge Charger to a Fort Worth apartment, where Lambert was taken into custody.

The search on Comfort Drive indicates that the investigation did not conclude with Lambert's arrest. Federal authorities often execute such warrants to recover evidence—including the weapon used, stolen funds, or to apprehend secondary defendants who may have assisted in the planning or getaway.

Statement from Constable Johnson

Constable Johnson expressed gratitude to the community for their patience during the disruptive law enforcement activity and reaffirmed his commitment to keeping the area safe.

“We provided perimeter security only for the federal agencies as they executed their search warrant. Again, they asked for assistance and we are very happy to help them in any way. We apologize for any inconvenience and lack of information at this time. Thank you for your understanding and continued support to keep our community and this county clean of trash.”

Lambert appeared in federal court on Friday, charged with attempted interference of commerce by robbery. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

InForney will continue to monitor federal court filings for the identity of the individual involved in the Travis Ranch raid.

Documents

Lambert Warrant

Your browser does not support PDF embedding.

Download PDF
📄 Download PDF 🔍 View Full Screen

More Images

image-871100132200295.jpg

