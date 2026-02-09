Forney ISD Addresses Planned Student Walk-Out: A Message to Parents

In light of recent discussions among students, Forney Independent School District (FISD) issued an important message to parents regarding an anticipated walk-out by high school students scheduled for Thursday, February 5. The district emphasizes its commitment to student safety and adherence to school policies.

Safety and Supervision Concerns

FISD acknowledges that some high school students are planning to leave their classrooms as part of this walk-out. However, the district has clarified that it is not facilitating this action. “Safety is our number one priority,” the administration stated, underscoring the potential risks associated with students leaving campus without permission.

While school administrators and police officers will remain on campus to supervise students, the district noted that their ability to ensure safety diminishes once students exit the school grounds. The message emphasizes that staff cannot physically prevent students from leaving but reminds parents that such actions carry disciplinary consequences.

Understanding School Policy

According to the Texas Education Agency and the FISD Student Code of Conduct, departing from campus without permission is classified as an unexcused absence and is designated as a level 3 offense. The district encourages parents to discuss the implications of these decisions with their children, prioritizing safety and responsibility.

Re-Entry Protocols

Students who choose to leave campus during the school day and later return will be subject to standard re-entry protocols. Upon re-entering, they will go through the Evolve system and must display their student ID badges. Compliance with these procedures is crucial to maintaining a secure environment for all students.

Encouraging Open Dialogue

FISD urges parents to engage in conversations with their children about their choices regarding participation in the walk-out. The district believes that informed discussions can help students make the best decisions for their well-being and safety.

Forney ISD remains dedicated to fostering a safe and supportive educational environment while respecting students' rights to peaceful protest. As the situation develops, the district will continue to communicate updates to ensure that parents and students are well-informed.