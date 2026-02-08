Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports January 2026 Activity Highlights

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has released its monthly activity report for January 2026, showcasing a comprehensive overview of law enforcement efforts throughout the month. The data reflects the dedication of local deputies in maintaining public safety and responding to community needs.

Calls for Service

In January, the Sheriff's Office recorded a total of 8,096 calls for service. This figure underscores the high demand for law enforcement assistance in the community.

Patrol and Security Checks

Deputies conducted 5,062 extra patrols and security checks throughout the month. These proactive measures are vital in enhancing community safety and deterring potential criminal activity.

Emergency Response

The Sheriff's Office responded to 3,453 911 calls, demonstrating their commitment to providing timely assistance in emergency situations.

Traffic Enforcement

Traffic safety remained a priority, with officers making 288 traffic stops. These stops not only aim to enforce traffic laws but also to educate drivers about safe practices on the road.

Property Recovery and Arrests

In a notable achievement, the Sheriff's Office recovered property valued at $294,013, reflecting their effectiveness in combating theft and property crimes. Throughout January, a total of 288 arrests were made, showcasing the ongoing efforts to uphold the law.

Jail Statistics

The county jail saw 454 individuals booked during the month, with 448 inmates released. These figures highlight the dynamic nature of the local justice system and the continuous flow of cases managed by the Sheriff's Office.

The January report from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office not only provides a snapshot of law enforcement activity but also illustrates the ongoing commitment to community safety and service. As the year progresses, the Sheriff's Office remains dedicated to protecting and serving the residents of Kaufman County.