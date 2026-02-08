Kaufman County GOP Primary: A Closer Look at the Race for County Court at Law No. 2

Kaufman County GOP Primary: A Closer Look at the Race for County Court at Law No. 2

As the March Republican primary approaches, Kaufman County voters are preparing to decide the future of the County Court at Law No. 2 bench. Incumbent Judge Bobby Rich is facing a primary challenge from Rob Farquharson. With no Democratic candidate filed for the seat, the winner of this Republican primary is the presumptive winner of the general election.

Candidate Profiles

Bobby Rich (Incumbent)

Judge Bobby Rich has presided over Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 for over a decade. He was first elected to the bench in 2014 and assumed office in January 2015.

Professional Background: Before his judicial career, Rich served as a police officer and a local pastor. He has cited these experiences as foundational to his approach to public service and the legal system.

Judicial Experience: During his tenure, Rich has overseen a docket ranging from criminal misdemeanors to complex probate and civil litigation. His campaign emphasizes his 11 years of experience on this specific bench and his commitment to judicial stability.

Rob Farquharson (Challenger)

Rob Farquharson previously ran for Kaufman County Criminal District Attorney in 2022.

Professional Background: Farquharson is an Assistant Attorney General with the Office of the Texas Attorney General, specifically within the Consumer Protection Division. He holds the rank of Assistant Attorney General VI, where he handles civil litigation and state enforcement actions.

Local Involvement: A resident of Heath, Farquharson is active in local party leadership, serving on the Kaufman County Republican Executive Committee and its Rules Committee. His campaign highlights his state-level litigation experience as a qualification for the county bench.

Understanding Court at Law No. 2

The Kaufman County Court at Law No. 2 is a court of broad jurisdiction. Voters are electing a judge to manage three primary areas of law:

Criminal: Class A and B misdemeanors (such as DWIs or thefts).

Civil: Lawsuits involving disputes between parties, typically up to $250,000.

Probate: The administration of estates, wills, and guardianship for those unable to care for themselves.

Voting Information

Kaufman County utilizes "Countywide Polling," meaning registered voters can cast their ballot at any official polling location within the county during early voting.

Important Dates

Early Voting: Tuesday, February 17 – Friday, February 27, 2026.

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Polling Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Requirements

Voters must be registered in Kaufman County and present a valid form of photo identification. Acceptable forms include:

Texas Driver’s License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Military Identification Card

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport (book or card)