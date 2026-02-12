Rockwall County Reports Additional Measles Cases: Public Health Advisory Issued

Published: February 12, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Rockwall County, TX - February 12, 2026 - The Rockwall County Health Authority is alerting residents about two newly confirmed cases of measles, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to three. The first case was reported on February 5, 2026. The additional cases involve family members of the initial confirmed case, all residing in the same household.

Public Health Response

Currently, other exposed family members have not shown any symptoms and are in self-quarantine. They are being closely monitored by epidemiology staff from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for a 21-day observation period.

The Rockwall County Local Health Authority is collaborating closely with the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management to ensure that accurate and timely information is disseminated to city and school district officials.

Vaccination Status and Risk Assessment

The Health Authority wishes to reassure the public that individuals who have received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine are at a very low risk of contracting the disease.

Those at higher risk include:

  • Young children who have not yet received both doses of the MMR vaccine

  • Individuals who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status

  • Individuals with weakened immune systems

These individuals should stay vigilant for symptoms and consult a healthcare provider if they have any concerns.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms typically begin with:

  • High fever (which may exceed 104°F)

  • Cough

  • Runny nose

  • Red, watery eyes

  • White spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots)

A characteristic rash generally appears three to five days after the onset of symptoms.

Recommendations for the Public

  • Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles and is experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care.

  • Individuals who are not vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider about receiving the MMR vaccine.

  • Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles and can mitigate the severity of illness if exposure occurs.

For additional information, residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

