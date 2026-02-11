Forney ISD Earns Texas Thespians Premier Community Designation for Fourth Consecutive Year

Published: February 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Independent School District (ISD) has achieved a significant milestone by being designated a Texas Thespians Premier Community for Theatre Education for the 2025–2026 academic year. This honor recognizes districts that excel in their support for and commitment to theatre programs.

A Commitment to Excellence in Theatre Education

This prestigious distinction underscores Forney ISD’s dedication to delivering high-quality theatre education. The district meets rigorous curriculum standards, provides appropriate scheduling, ensures safe facilities, and offers essential technical resources. The quality of productions and active involvement of Thespian troupes further demonstrate Forney ISD’s commitment to fostering a vibrant theatre culture. Each application for this recognition is meticulously evaluated by Texas theatre education specialists who ensure that the districts not only meet but exceed established program standards.

Voices from Leadership

“Forney ISD Theatre is proud to be recognized as a Texas Thespians Premier Community for Theatre Education for the 2025–2026 school year—our fourth year in a row,” said Jenae Glanton, Forney ISD Fine Arts Director for Theatre, Dance, and Cheer. “This honor reflects the dedication, creativity, and tireless work of our theatre teachers, who consistently provide meaningful, high-quality theatre experiences for students across the district. We are grateful for their passion, leadership, and commitment to growing strong, student-centered theatre programs in Forney ISD. Bravo to our incredible theatre educators.”

Pathway to National Recognition

With this recognition, Forney ISD is now eligible to apply for the Educational Theatre Association National Premier Communities for Theatre Education Award, further expanding its reach and influence in the world of educational theatre.

Celebrating Our Theatre Community

The achievement highlights the collaborative efforts of dedicated theatre directors, talented students, and Fine Arts leadership who continue to elevate the arts within Forney ISD. The district takes great pride in fostering an environment where creativity and expression thrive.

Contact Information

For more information about the Forney Independent School District and its theatre programs, please reach out to the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.

