Mason Englert: A Forney Legend Makes His Mark in Major League Baseball

FORNEY, TX— Spring training is underway and Forney's own Mason Englert is gearing up for another campaign with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Mason Englert , the former Forney High School standout who once held the entire state of Texas spellbound with a record-breaking scoreless streak, is entering his second spring with the Tampa Bay..

For those who spent their Tuesday nights at the Jackrabbit baseball complex in 2018, Englert’s ascent is no surprise. He was the "warrior" who capped his high school career by leading Forney to the 5A state finals just days after being drafted by his hometown Texas Rangers. Now 26, the right-hander has traded the black and gold for Rays navy, and he is a key candidate for a versatile role in one of baseball's most respected pitching factories.

The 2026 Spring Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Englert is a primary candidate for a long-relief role in the Tampa Bay bullpen.

The Arsenal: Englert utilizes a diverse pitch mix, including a four-pitch repertoire that allows him to handle multi-inning assignments.

2025 Foundation: Englert is coming off a productive 2025 campaign with the Rays, where he established himself as a reliable middle reliever before a shoulder injury sidelined him in September.

Health Status: As of February 2026, Englert is fully healthy and participating in Spring Training.

2025 Season Statistics

During his first year with Tampa Bay, Englert showed significant improvement over his previous seasons in Detroit.

2025 MLB Statistics (Tampa Bay Rays)

Games Played: 29

Earned Run Average (ERA): 3.83

Innings Pitched: 44.2

Strikeouts: 44

WHIP: 1.21

Win-Loss Record: 0-1

Table data sourced from MLB.com and Baseball-Reference.

A Hometown Legend

Before he was striking out big-league hitters, Englert was rewriting the Texas record books. In his senior year at Forney, he threw 55.1 consecutive scoreless innings, breaking a state record previously held by Rangers legend David Clyde. Although the record was surpassed a year later, his 2018 performance remains one of the most dominant in Texas high school history.

Despite his professional success, Englert has remained grounded. He is open about his past mental health struggles, crediting his wife, Ella, for her support and advocating for mental health awareness.

Learn More

To follow Mason Englert’s journey this season, visit these resources: