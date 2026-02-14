Exciting Developments at Village at Gateway: A New Vision for Forney's Retail Landscape

Published: February 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
The Village at Gateway in Forney is undergoing significant changes as the latest development plans unveil a fresh lineup of businesses set to enhance the local shopping and entertainment experience. The updated flyer reveals a shift from earlier proposals, showcasing both new additions and notable omissions in the project's tenant roster.

Changes in Proposed Tenants

Some businesses that appeared on previous flyers, including Cracker Barrel, In-N-Out, Saucy KFC, Portillo’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Velvet Taco, Urban Egg, and Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop, are no longer listed. The absence of these proposed tenants may stem from various factors, such as unsuccessful lease negotiations, escalating construction and operating costs, or strategic decisions to pursue alternative locations.

Positive Additions to the Lineup

On a more upbeat note, the Village at Gateway has welcomed new anchors, with Home Depot and HEB already open for business. Additionally, a robust lineup of confirmed tenants promises to bring excitement and variety to the area. Among the businesses set to join the community are:

  • BJ’s Wholesale

  • EVO Entertainment

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Target

  • Ross

  • Five Below

  • Burlington

  • Rack Room Shoes

  • Bath & Body Works

  • WhiteWater Car Wash

  • Discount Tire

  • RBFCU

  • McDonald’s

  • Frost Bank

  • Wells Fargo

  • EOS Fitness

  • Luna Grill

  • Costa Vida

  • Solis Mammography

  • Livewell Animal Urgent Care

  • James Avery

  • America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

  • Verizon

  • Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

  • Forney Nail Bar

  • Pacific Dental Services

New Prospective Businesses

The latest site plan also hints at additional prospective businesses that could further diversify the retail landscape. Exciting new options include:

  • Hideaway Pizza

  • Cheddar’s

  • Seven Brew

  • The Vitamin Shoppe

  • Handel’s Ice Cream

  • Chicken Salad Chick

  • YogaSix

  • Snooze Mattress Company

  • Tous les Jours

Continued Evolution of Village at Gateway

The Village at Gateway continues to evolve, promising a vibrant mix of retail, entertainment, dining, and service options for Forney residents. As the project develops, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the local economy, creating jobs and enhancing the overall quality of life in the community.

With a dynamic array of businesses set to open their doors, the Village at Gateway stands as a testament to Forney's growth and its position within the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As we look ahead, this development is expected to attract even more visitors and residents, further solidifying Forney's reputation as a desirable destination for shopping and entertainment.

