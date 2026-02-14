The Village at Gateway in Forney is undergoing significant changes as the latest development plans unveil a fresh lineup of businesses set to enhance the local shopping and entertainment experience. The updated flyer reveals a shift from earlier proposals, showcasing both new additions and notable o...
Exciting Developments at Village at Gateway: A New Vision for Forney's Retail Landscape
The Village at Gateway in Forney is undergoing significant changes as the latest development plans unveil a fresh lineup of businesses set to enhance the local shopping and entertainment experience. The updated flyer reveals a shift from earlier proposals, showcasing both new additions and notable omissions in the project's tenant roster.
Changes in Proposed Tenants
Some businesses that appeared on previous flyers, including Cracker Barrel, In-N-Out, Saucy KFC, Portillo’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Velvet Taco, Urban Egg, and Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop, are no longer listed. The absence of these proposed tenants may stem from various factors, such as unsuccessful lease negotiations, escalating construction and operating costs, or strategic decisions to pursue alternative locations.
Positive Additions to the Lineup
On a more upbeat note, the Village at Gateway has welcomed new anchors, with Home Depot and HEB already open for business. Additionally, a robust lineup of confirmed tenants promises to bring excitement and variety to the area. Among the businesses set to join the community are:
BJ’s Wholesale
EVO Entertainment
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Target
Ross
Five Below
Burlington
Rack Room Shoes
Bath & Body Works
WhiteWater Car Wash
Discount Tire
RBFCU
McDonald’s
Frost Bank
Wells Fargo
EOS Fitness
Luna Grill
Costa Vida
Solis Mammography
Livewell Animal Urgent Care
James Avery
America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses
Verizon
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Forney Nail Bar
Pacific Dental Services
New Prospective Businesses
The latest site plan also hints at additional prospective businesses that could further diversify the retail landscape. Exciting new options include:
Hideaway Pizza
Cheddar’s
Seven Brew
The Vitamin Shoppe
Handel’s Ice Cream
Chicken Salad Chick
YogaSix
Snooze Mattress Company
Tous les Jours
Continued Evolution of Village at Gateway
The Village at Gateway continues to evolve, promising a vibrant mix of retail, entertainment, dining, and service options for Forney residents. As the project develops, it is poised to make a lasting impact on the local economy, creating jobs and enhancing the overall quality of life in the community.
With a dynamic array of businesses set to open their doors, the Village at Gateway stands as a testament to Forney's growth and its position within the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As we look ahead, this development is expected to attract even more visitors and residents, further solidifying Forney's reputation as a desirable destination for shopping and entertainment.